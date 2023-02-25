Graham Potter vows to battle on through Chelsea’s struggles despite threats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Graham Potter vows to battle on through Chelsea’s struggles despite threats

By Press Association
February 25, 2023, 10:33 pm
Graham Potter insisted he has the resilience to overcome the abuse that has been directed at him during Chelsea’s difficult spell (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Graham Potter insisted he has the resilience to overcome the abuse that has been directed at him during Chelsea’s difficult spell (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Graham Potter insisted he has the resilience to steer Chelsea through their current difficult period despite the death threats made against him and his family.

On Friday, the manager revealed he had been emailed the disturbing messages from an anonymous account as the backlash that has accompanied the team’s slump escalated to an alarming level.

A run of two wins from 14 games has left Chelsea 10th in the league, and Potter explained how the deteriorating relationship with sections of the Stamford Bridge support has taken a toll on his mental health.

Graham Potter
Graham Potter has been defiant in the face of increasingly personal criticism (Andrew Matthews/PA)

He has been criticised for a perceived lack of passion on the touchline, including during last Saturday’s 1-0 home defeat to bottom-side Southampton, in contrast to the exuberant style of Tottenham boss Antonio Conte, whose side Chelsea face on Sunday.

But Potter was defiant that his style will not change, pointing to the difficulties he endured in his first season at former club Brighton as proof he has what it takes to weather the storm.

“To get to this point, you have to have endured tough times,” he said. “Otherwise you can’t survive.

“That particular time at Brighton, my first year, taking over the playing style, trying to change the squad. Both my parents passed away. There were constant comparisons in the media with my predecessor.

“If you want to talk about how to affect mental health, comparing you to somebody else is not a good place to start.

“It was tough. Then we had Covid. That was a really difficult period. It was my first time in the Premier League, having to prove myself.

“Maybe that period enables me to get through this period, or at least to still conduct myself. I’m still here, I’m still alive, I’ve survived crisis meeting after crisis meeting after crisis meeting. I’m still here, wow.

“I still care, I still absolutely love it. It’s still wonderful. I still see the challenge. I still see how grateful I am to be in this position, with you guys having these conversations. It’s brilliant but there’ll be tough times.”

Chelsea have offered Potter whatever support he feels he needs following the threats made against his family, while Chelsea Supporters’ Trust said it is “appalled” and will “support any subsequent investigation”.

A statement read: “The actions of these individuals are disgusting, and they do not represent Chelsea FC supporters. No manager and their family should be subjected to any threats of this nature – we are deeply disappointed.”

The team are seeking to end a run of four games without a win in the league in order to revive whatever slim hopes they retain of breaking into the Premier League’s top four, and the manager is close to having a full squad to choose from after the injury crisis that struck in January.

Only N’Golo Kante, Christian Pulisic and captain Cesar Azpilicueta remain unavailable to face Spurs.

Their opponents will still be without boss Antonio Conte as he continues his rehabilitation from gallbladder surgery, with his assistant Christian Stellini deputising.

Potter held up the Tottenham coach as an example of the benefits of allowing managers to be true to their personalities, and called on fans to afford him the same freedom.

Antonio Conte
Antonio Conte will miss Tottenham’s game against Chelsea as he continues his recovery from gallbladder surgery (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“The best person to be Antonio Conte is Antonio Conte,” he said. “The best person to be Graham Potter is Graham Potter. Everybody’s different. I don’t think he’s been fake, he’s just himself. You can’t help who you are.

“It isn’t nice when people then start criticising you for being you. I can’t help being me. And it’s served me quite well. As much as Antonio has had an amazing career – and I have huge respect for him as a coach and as a man – I started off in the ninth tier of English football.

“It’s not so easy to get to this point. You have to have some resilience, you have to have some passion and some emotion. You have to have some courage.”

Potter said that he has been contacted by Conte in the past to offer him advice on coping with the pressure of management.

He added: “I think (Conte’s message) was about doing your best today and not necessarily thinking too much about the future or the past.

“He sent that in a WhatsApp message. I think that was when they beat us. He didn’t send any messages when we beat them.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
A96 crash Inverurie
A96 closed for nearly three hours following crash north of Inverurie
2
Ryan McAndrew leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Man wearing thong caught performing sex act on street when his noisy high heels…
3
Station Road in Beauly where there's been a road traffic collision
Two bus passengers taken to hospital after ‘incident’ with car in Beauly
4
The Aberdeen budget could have a major impact on city schools
Aberdeen budget: Schools blitz could cut teaching hours, axe music lessons, send lunch costs…
2
5
Kevin Dalgleish, second from the left, is one of the Scottish chefs taking part in the Great British Menu 2023. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Aberdeen chef to star on Great British Menu’s Scotland heat next week
6
water supply Aberdeen
Water supply issue at dozens of Aberdeen homes being investigated
7
Brave
Revealed: Cast of 24 Brave models ready to strut their stuff on stage for…
8
Mark Main. Image: DC Thomson
Man caught hiding drugs and knife inside his bottom
9
The Aberdeen budget 2023 has been unveiled
Aberdeen budget: Everything you need to know as public parks, graveyards, libraries and streetlights…
3
10
A new bin could be put into the mix in Highland, like those in Moray (pictured). Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Wheelie? Highland Council hopes to roll out a third household bin across the region

More from Press and Journal

Kevin Gilbert will chair the event in Inverurie next week.
NFUS north-east region to host mental wellbeing event
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie celebrates at full-time after beating Livingston 1-0 at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
'We need to try and sign him permanently' - Aberdeen fans hail Graeme Shinnie…
Loch Ness manager Shane Carling.
Loch Ness stay on track in North Caledonian League title bid with victory over…
Elgin's Kane Hester celebrates. Image: SNS.
Dumbarton 1-2 Elgin City: Gavin Price delighted with his side's return to form
Kyle Sambrook was reported missing last week after he failed to return home. Image: Police Scotland.
Bodies found of West Yorkshire man and his dog who went missing in Glencoe
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
Morton 2-1 Cove Rangers: Frustration for Cove boss Paul Hartley but new signing Michael…
Lamb and ewe eating in a field.
New webinars to set the scene for lambing success
Great Glen Distillery is Scotland's smallest craft distillery. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
My Week in 5 Pictures: Go behind the stills at Great Glen Distillery in…
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason.
Caley Thistle Women boss Karen Mason says every game is a clean slate ahead…
Delicious homemade chocolate and walnut loaf. Image: Shutterstock
Sweet treats: This chocolate, walnut and cranberry loaf will go perfectly with a mug…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented