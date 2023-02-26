Stuart Broad mops up New Zealand tail to give England lead of 226

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Stuart Broad mops up New Zealand tail to give England lead of 226

By Press Association
February 26, 2023, 12:20 am
Stuart Broad wrapped up the New Zealand tail (PA)
Stuart Broad wrapped up the New Zealand tail (PA)

England enforced the follow-on after three wickets from Stuart Broad on the third morning in Wellington, before a stubborn start from New Zealand’s openers slowed their charge.

The Black Caps were dismissed for 209 at Basin Reserve to leave England 226 ahead and allow Ben Stokes to send the opposition straight back in.

He eagerly accepted England’s first follow-on since August 2020, but Tom Latham and Devon Conway showed enough resolve to reach the lunch break on 40 without loss after 19 overs.

Broad had earlier taken out a counter-attacking Tim Southee, Tom Blundell and Matt Henry to pick up figures of four for 61 and give Stokes the option to bowl again.

Home captain Southee started the day swinging hard and often at the England attack, blazing away to add 50 in 31 balls. That included a run of three sixes in one over from Jack Leach, with another one to follow when he hooked Ollie Robinson into the crowd.

He was four short of his career-best 77, made on debut against England in 2008, when the introduction of Broad ended his fun. One ball after being dropped by Leach at fine-leg he heaved again and skied straight to Zak Crawley at midwicket.

With the door ajar Broad swooped on his chance to bank some tidy figures, ending a defiant 79-ball stay from Blundell on 38 when he middled a cross-bat shot straight to mid-on.

England v New Zealand – Third LV= Insurance Test Series Match – Day Four – Emerald Headingley Stadium
Tim Southee hit 73 for New Zealand (Mike Egerton/PA)

Matt Henry was then thoroughly beaten by a short ball that he fenced to backward point, ending the innings after 53.2 overs. Stokes decided his attack had enough in the tank to back-up and go again, with James Anderson unused thus far and ready to lead with the new ball.

But England’s hunt for early breakthroughs went cold for the first time in the series as Latham and Conway held the line. Latham hit three boundaries on his way to 27no, with Conway playing defensively for 13no.

There was little for England to shout about, Conway nudging Robinson just past leg gully and Leach wide of Stokes at leg-slip. Neither qualified as a chance, but that was as good as it got before the end of the session.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
A96 crash Inverurie
A96 closed for nearly three hours following crash north of Inverurie
2
Ryan McAndrew leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Man wearing thong caught performing sex act on street when his noisy high heels…
3
Station Road in Beauly where there's been a road traffic collision
Two bus passengers taken to hospital after ‘incident’ with car in Beauly
4
The Aberdeen budget could have a major impact on city schools
Aberdeen budget: Schools blitz could cut teaching hours, axe music lessons, send lunch costs…
2
5
Kevin Dalgleish, second from the left, is one of the Scottish chefs taking part in the Great British Menu 2023. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Aberdeen chef to star on Great British Menu’s Scotland heat next week
6
water supply Aberdeen
Water supply issue at dozens of Aberdeen homes being investigated
7
Brave
Revealed: Cast of 24 Brave models ready to strut their stuff on stage for…
8
Mark Main. Image: DC Thomson
Man caught hiding drugs and knife inside his bottom
9
The Aberdeen budget 2023 has been unveiled
Aberdeen budget: Everything you need to know as public parks, graveyards, libraries and streetlights…
3
10
A new bin could be put into the mix in Highland, like those in Moray (pictured). Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Wheelie? Highland Council hopes to roll out a third household bin across the region

More from Press and Journal

Lamb and ewe eating in a field.
New webinars to set the scene for lambing success
Great Glen Distillery is Scotland's smallest craft distillery. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
My Week in 5 Pictures: Go behind the stills at Great Glen Distillery in…
Delicious homemade chocolate and walnut loaf. Image: Shutterstock
Sweet treats: This chocolate, walnut and cranberry loaf will go perfectly with a mug…
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason.
Caley Thistle Women boss Karen Mason says every game is a clean slate ahead…
To go with story by Lauren Jack. Aberdonian Hilton Academy Colourised Picture shows; Hilton Academy 1988-06-13 Firewood ?AJL 13 June 1988 'Pupils of Hilton Academy, Aberdeen get set to deliver firewood to pensioners in Hilton. The wood, offcuts from the technical department, were delivered by (back left to right), John McGregor, school technician, Lee MacIntosh, Robert Foreman and Jason Johnstone. Front, Les Brown (left) and Kevin Forrest.'. Hilton Academy. Supplied by AJL Date; Unknown
Gallery: Looking back at the passionate pupils of Hilton Academy
Aberdeen Women interim coach Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock.
Gavin Levey believes Aberdeen Women are better than SWPL 1 relegation scrap
Clarkson's Farm follows Jeremy Clarkson as he attempts to run a farm in the countryside (Image: PA Features Archive)
David Knight: Jeremy Clarkson's crass clumsiness overshadows the good he's done for farming
Orbex rocket on launchpad.
KPMG hails record-breaking year for Scottish venture capital
Tyninghame, Laide, will appeal to a wide range of buyers owing to its size and location.
Six lovely homes for sale in the north and north-east
To go with story by Findlay Mair. Weekly appeal for new homes Picture shows; Scottish SPCA animals up for adoption. n/a. Supplied by Scottish SPCA Date; Unknown
Flora and Tessa, Lucy and Linda and Nova are looking for new homes –…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented