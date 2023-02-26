Coach Paul Collingwood backs Ben Stokes’ decision to enforce follow on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Coach Paul Collingwood backs Ben Stokes’ decision to enforce follow on

By Press Association
February 26, 2023, 7:02 am Updated: February 26, 2023, 7:16 am
Paul Collingwood was convinced Ben Stokes’ decision to enforce the follow-on was right (PA)
England captain Ben Stokes had no doubts about asking New Zealand to follow on despite the home side’s brave fightback in Wellington, with assistant coach Paul Collingwood insisting the attacking option is always first choice.

Stokes sent the home side back into bat with a 226-run deficit midway through the third morning, hoping to wrap up a series-clinching win before the day was out.

That was fully in keeping with the tenor of his reign, during which he has pulled every lever available to press for positive results, including his bold declaration earlier in this match.

So far that mindset has served England well, with 10 wins from 11 Tests under his leadership, but New Zealand did their best to derail his plans. At stumps they were just 24 behind on 202 for three, with a 149-run stand between openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway putting hard yards into the bowlers’ legs.

More hard work lies ahead to press home their advantage, but Collingwood said: “It was very clear this morning. Stokesy spoke to the guys and said ‘if we get the chance to follow-on we’re going to enforce it’.

“He was very clear on that and that’s the approach of Stokesy and Baz (McCullum, head coach). They want the aggressive option and hopefully to win the game today. It didn’t turn out that way but we’re still in a really good position.

“The mantra of this team is always to take the aggressive approach and there was no doubt in Stokesy’s mind that if we got the opportunity that was the way he was going to go. We’ve always said we’re not scared of losing but we want to get ourselves in a position of winning games and we felt we could have won, or got close to winning, today.”

Sport Chritsmas Cricket File Photos
Ben Stokes had no doubts about sending New Zealand in again (Mike Egerton/PA)

Despite England getting through 94.2 overs of laborious, draining work over the course of the day, all-rounder Stokes chipped in just two of them. He has been managing a long-standing knee problem for some time and increasingly has to parcel out his interventions with the ball.

Here, he managed two rough-and-ready overs after tea, was warned and no-balled for bowling too many bouncers and ended the spell after Jack Leach got the much-needed breakthrough at the other end.

“Look, as we all know he’s got a knee niggle, thankfully he’s the captain out there and makes the decision when he bowls or doesn’t bowl,” explained Collingwood.

“Stokesy was happy to go to other options and he puts a hell of a lot of trust in his team and the other bowlers as well. It’s been a good day. Yes, he dropped it a little bit short on a couple of occasions so that’s his one warning there. He will have to be careful if he goes to that plan again.”

England have won all of their last four games against the Black Caps in the past year, imposing their style on the reigning Test world champions, but were prepared for the kind of belated resistance they showed at Basin Reserve.

“When you come up against quality opposition you expect them to fight hard and this was one of those days,” Collingwood said.

“You’re going to get days when it’s tough work and that’s Test cricket. It’s enthralling and has set up what could be a great Test match.”

