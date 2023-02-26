Mack Hansen insists Ireland are not thinking too far ahead in Grand Slam chase

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mack Hansen insists Ireland are not thinking too far ahead in Grand Slam chase

By Press Association
February 26, 2023, 9:03 am
Mack Hansen starred for Ireland in Rome (Steven Paston/PA)
Mack Hansen insists in-house Grand Slam talk remains relatively muted after his two tries helped Ireland stutter past Italy to remain in pole position for Guinness Six Nations glory.

The world’s top-ranked nation were far from convincing on Saturday afternoon in Rome but registered a third consecutive bonus-point win thanks to a tense 34-20 victory.

Italy trailed by just four points midway through the second half and continued to pose a significant threat to Ireland’s quest to become champions until man-of-the-match Hansen crossed for a second time late on.

Andy Farrell’s men have a fortnight to prepare for a trip to Scotland on March 12 before a championship finale at home to England six days later.

While Connacht wing Hansen admits there is some in-camp title discussion, he says players are not getting ahead of themselves.

“We do talk about it,” the 24-year-old said of a potential Grand Slam. “It’s hard to think about it too much because we do have to take it week by week.

“We can’t be thinking about England now, we can’t be thinking that we’ve already beaten Scotland, a really good Scotland team.

Mack Hansen scored two of Ireland's five tries at Stadio Olimpico
“We are going to have to go over Scotland and then go from there.

“Of course there’s a chance to win a Grand Slam from there. It probably will be in the back of a few people’s minds here and there but it’s still a thing you just have to take week by week.”

Ireland were without a host of star names in the Italian capital, including injured captain Johnny Sexton, and were made to sweat for success.

First-half tries from stand-in skipper James Ryan, Hugo Keenan, Bundee Aki and Hansen ensured a bonus-point was quickly in the bag.

But scores from Italian pair Stephen Varney and Pierre Bruno, plus 10 points from Paolo Garbisi, kept the stubborn Azzurri in contention.

Despite some obvious defensive struggles, Hansen felt Ireland were in charge of proceedings and believes the testing moments will prove beneficial moving forward.

“It’s good to get ourselves in uncomfortable positions because it’s going to be happening for the rest of this tournament, especially up against Scotland and England,” said the Australia-born player.

“Definitely a lot of positives to take out of it, one being it was a tough one and we had to work our way out of sticky situations.

“I still felt like we were in control. Even though it got close, we were still playing some good footie.”

