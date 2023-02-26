Outgoing chief executive Alan Burrows’ contribution to Motherwell highlighted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Outgoing chief executive Alan Burrows’ contribution to Motherwell highlighted

By Press Association
February 26, 2023, 3:24 pm
Alan Burrows has departed Fir Park (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Alan Burrows has departed Fir Park (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell brought outgoing chief executive Alan Burrows into the dressing room after Saturday’s cinch Premiership draw with Kilmarnock to highlight the contribution he has made to the club.

Callum Slattery’s brilliant last-minute equaliser proved a fitting send-off for Burrows, who takes over as chief executive of Aberdeen on Monday.

The lifelong Motherwell fan only gave himself one day off in between jobs – to drive to the north east – and he ended his term on a high as Slattery curled home a 25-yard free-kick to earn a 1-1 draw and move the team seven points off the bottom of the table.

Burrows first arrived at Fir Park in 2007 as a media officer and moved upstairs in 2014 to oversee a period which saw Motherwell become Scotland’s first top-flight fan-owned club, reach two cup finals, qualify for Europe twice and bring in more than £6million in transfer fees, as well as enhancing their status as a community-focused club.

Burrows was still working after the game as he accompanied Kettlewell to the Rugby Park media room but he drifted outside on an emotional day as the newly-appointed manager paid tribute to his achievements.

“I know he will start to get embarrassed up the back of the room there but the guy epitomises Motherwell,” Kettlewell said. “The job he has done, the work he has done, in different roles too.

“I brought him in with the players at the very end because if you are trying to create a culture, he brings a massive part of that culture and it was really important to me, just being in the door, that the players showed an appreciation and an understanding for the work the man has done.

“I can’t thank him enough for my short time at the football club but we wish him all the best for his new adventure.”

Killie deservedly led at half-time through Scott Robinson’s scrambled effort but Motherwell grew more threatening as the game progressed and home goalkeeper Sam Walker made five or six impressive saves before being beaten by Slattery’s stunning effort.

Manager Derek McInnes said: “Sam’s been in a good place for a while now. He was called upon a couple of times just before they scored in particular.

“I thought we looked as if were going to get a clean sheet, Sam was very assured and our back line were very assured.

“(Jonathan) Obika and (Kevin) Van Veen can cause teams problems, I watched them against Hearts and St Mirren and they were an inspiration for the rest of the team. They get hold of the ball, they work you and get you up the pitch.

“I thought, by and large, we dealt with those two and it took a lot away from Motherwell’s attacking threat.

“Defensively we did well for the majority and I thought as a team we were good. We were just a bit naive in the dying embers of the game.”

