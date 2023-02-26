Manchester United’s second-half flourish knocks Durham out of Women’s FA Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Manchester United’s second-half flourish knocks Durham out of Women’s FA Cup

By Press Association
February 26, 2023, 6:23 pm
Manchester United advanced through to the quarter-final of the Women’s FA Cup with a 5-0 win (Tim Goode/PA)
Manchester United advanced through to the quarter-final of the Women’s FA Cup with a 5-0 win (Tim Goode/PA)

Manchester United advanced to the quarter-finals of the Women’s FA Cup with a crushing 5-0 victory over Durham.

United were made to wait until the 42nd minute for their opener but it came in superb fashion when Vilde Boe Risa curled home a stunning free-kick from 25 yards out.

The second half turned into more of a procession for United as they scored four goals courtesy of Leah Galton, Hannah Blundell, Alessia Russo and Nikita Parris to secure their place in the last eight.

Manchester United v Durham – Vitality Women’s FA Cup – Fifth Round – Leigh Sports Village
Alessia Russo scored in Manchester United’s victory (Tim Goode/PA)

Khadija Shaw scored four goals in Manchester City’s 8-1 thrashing of Bristol City.

The 26-year-old opened the scoring in the 13th minute when she bulleted into the bottom corner and she had completed her hat-trick less than half an hour later.

Filippa Angeldahl got in on the act before Julie Blakstad added a brace of her own, sandwiched between Shaw’s fourth strike of the afternoon and Bristol City’s consolation through Gracie Jane Patricia Pearse before Jemima Dahou added another for City’s eighth.

Brighton ran out comfortable 5-0 winners over Coventry United to book their place in the quarter-finals.

Brianna Visalli scored the first goal of the game when she weaved her way into the box before finishing from close range.

The home side scored four goals in the final 10 minutes, firstly Visalli grabbed her second of the afternoon before Lee Geum-min added a brace of her own and Francesca Orthodoxou’s own goal rounded the scoring off.

Ellie Mason scored four goals as Lewes beat Cardiff 6-1 to reach the last eight.

Mason scored the first goal of the game when she powered home inside five minutes and grabbed a second just before the half-hour mark before Ingrid Aadland replied for the visitors just before the break.

Mason had her hat-trick just after the hour and added a fourth 15 minutes later with a superb volley before Kenzie Weir and Aqsa Mushtaq netted.

Sophie Ingle and Sam Kerr both scored in Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Arsenal.

Ingle opened the scoring in the 21st minute when she fired home from close range and Chelsea doubled their lead when Kerr chipped one over Manuela Zinsberger on her 100th appearance for the club.

Ashley Hodson’s goal from close range in extra time was enough for Birmingham to knock Charlton out following a 1-0 win.

Reading earned their place in the next round with a 5-4 victory on penalties over Tottenham.

Aston Villa edged past West Ham on penalties after the sides could not be separated at 1-1 after extra time.

Villa’s goal came five minutes after the break as Kenza Dali teed up Rachel Daly who placed beautifully into the bottom corner.

West Ham forced extra time in stoppage time when Dagny Brynjarsdottir tapped home from close range but lost out on penalties when Mackenzie Arnold missed her spot-kick.

