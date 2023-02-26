Fan arrested for alleged use of homophobic language during Spurs-Chelsea game

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tottenham have confirmed a fan has been arrested for allegedly using homophobic language during Sunday’s 2-0 win over Chelsea.

Following the match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, it emerged homophobic chanting coming from a home area of the stadium had been reported.

The chanting was reported to have taken place before kick-off and again after Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech was shown a red card – which was subsequently rescinded – just before half-time.

We can confirm an individual was arrested for use of homophobic language. There is no place for discrimination at Tottenham Hotspur. https://t.co/tsc9VbqR3i — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 26, 2023

Responding to a Twitter post from a Spurs fan highlighting the abuse, Tottenham said: “We can confirm an individual was arrested for use of homophobic language.

“There is no place for discrimination at Tottenham Hotspur.”

Oliver Skipp and Harry Kane scored as Tottenham inflicted another defeat on Graham Potter’s Chelsea, who saw their winless run extended to six games.

⚽🏆 Did you know the Met has a dedicated football policing unit? These officers keep thousands of fans safe every week. Our Public Order Crime Team in support takes action against those responsible for crime and disorder and who ruin the experience for others. ⚽🏆 — Metropolitan Police Events (@MetPoliceEvents) February 23, 2023

The Metropolitan Police said a total of six arrests were made during the match, with one for assault/homophobic abuse toward a steward and another for homophobic abuse toward a steward. All of those arrested remained in custody at 7.30pm on Sunday evening.

A statement read: “The Met has a dedicated football policing unit whose officers take action against those who ruin the experience for other fans through violence and hate crime at matches.

“There is no place for homophobia or hate crime in football or anywhere, and we will robustly tackle such offenses, holding offenders to account and bringing prosecutions where appropriate.

“Anyone who is a victim or witness of any hate crime should report the matter to stadium staff or police, and it will be investigated.”

The PA news agency understands the Football Association will be investigating the incident.

Anti-discrimination campaigners Kick It Out have been contacted for comment.