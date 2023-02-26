Callum McGregor calls Kyogo Furuhashi a ‘superstar’ after cup final double

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Callum McGregor calls Kyogo Furuhashi a ‘superstar’ after cup final double

By Press Association
February 26, 2023, 7:44 pm
Kyogo Furuhashi was hailed as a ‘superstar’ by Celtic team-mate Callum McGregory (Jane Barlow/POOL)
Kyogo Furuhashi was hailed as a ‘superstar’ by Celtic team-mate Callum McGregory (Jane Barlow/POOL)

Callum McGregor described Kyogo Furuhashi as a “superstar” after another Viaplay Cup final double from the Celtic striker brought the trophy back to Parkhead.

The Japan international struck either side of the break against Rangers at Hampden Park with his 23rd and 24th goals of the season before Gers striker Alfredo Morelos pulled back a goal which proved to be no more than a consolation.

Furuhashi also scored a double in last season’s final win over Hibernian and after repeating the feat against the Light Blues, he said: “I am very happy now. I thank my team-mates for my support, they gave me good passes and I am happy to score again.”

Captain McGregor had no doubts about what he was witnessing from Furuhashi.

He said: “He is a superstar. I can’t talk highly enough about him.

“In our system the striker has to be really disciplined and be in between the posts and again today he is in there with two great finishes, finishing off the team moves.

“It takes a lot of discipline to play in that position and that is two finals in a row he has scored the two goals that has won it.

“So, a real superstar and we are lucky to have him.”

McGregor was adamant that Celtic were well worthy of the win against their Old Firm rivals.

The Scotland midfielder said: “First half I thought we were really good, really dominant in the game and probably unlucky to go in (just) one up.

“But good from us in a showpiece occasion, stuck to our football and really causing them problems. I don’t think they won the ball back once in transition so really good from us.

“In the second half we had to show a slightly different side to us.

Rangers v Celtic – Viaplay Sports Cup – Final – Hampden Park
Callum McGregor captained Celtic to another Viaplay Cup final victory (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“They probably got on top of the game for 15-20 minutes and then we had to find our way back but I think that always happens in finals.

“We had to find a way through it and I think we did that really well. They had the ball but didn’t really threaten and we were happy in that mid-block and tried to press from there.

“Credit to the guys that came on and tuned into the game, the manager always asks that of them as well and we got over the line.”

McGregor had less to say when asked about Gers striker Fashion Sakala, who had been quoted as saying Rangers were a better team and a better club than Celtic in the build-up to the game.

He said: “We will let you write (about) that but again for us, we do our talking on the pitch.”

