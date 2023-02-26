Beth Mooney says Australia ‘don’t tire’ of winning after retaining T20 World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Beth Mooney says Australia ‘don’t tire’ of winning after retaining T20 World Cup

By Press Association
February 26, 2023, 8:11 pm
Australia players celebrate beating South Africa (Halden Krog/AP)
Australia players celebrate beating South Africa (Halden Krog/AP)

Beth Mooney hailed Australia’s winning mentality after retaining their Women’s T20 World Cup title with a 19-run victory over hosts South Africa in Cape Town.

Mooney top-scored in Sunday’s final at Newlands with an unbeaten 74 off 53 balls as Australia made 156 for six after choosing to bat first.

Named player of the match, Mooney became the first person to record two fifty-plus scores in Women’s T20 World Cup finals, having also scored an unbeaten 78 during Australia’s victory over India in the 2020 showpiece.

In-form South Africa opener Laura Wolvaardt contributed 61 to keep her side in contention in their first final appearance, but the Proteas came just short in their quest to become world champions.

Australia have now won six T20 crowns in eight editions and are also the reigning 50-over world champions – a tournament they have won a record seven times – but Mooney insisted they “don’t get tired of winning” after lifting their latest trophy.

She told a press conference: “It’s an absolute privilege to be able to play on this team.

South Africa Cricket Womens T20 World Cup
Australia notched 156 as they chose to bat first at Newlands (Halden Krog/AP)

“We’ve been very successful over a number of years and I just love waking up in the morning and putting on my Australian shirt

“We can win as many (titles) as there is out there, we don’t get tired of it. Something we speak about as a group is making sure we are always evolving along the way.

“What we’ve seen in this tournament is there are teams around the world getting better and better as the years go on and we know we are being hunted and there are people always looking at us.

“Hopefully we can keep piling up those trophies and enjoying our streak.”

South Africa Cricket Womens T20 World Cup
Ash Gardner won player of the tournament (Halden Krog/AP)

Mooney was quick to congratulate Ash Gardner after she was named player of the tournament.

The 25-year-old all-rounder played a key role for Australia with both bat and ball, picking up 10 wickets – only England’s Sophie Ecclestone took more – and notching 110 runs at an average of 36.66 across six matches.

Mooney, 29, added: “I think she’s matured immensely over the last few years.

“Off the field and within her own game she’s hit the sweet spot in terms of how comfortable and confident she is in her own game.

“She’s making some match-winning contributions consistently in this Australian team and I’ve been really impressed from what I’ve seen from Ash and she’s going to be around for a long time.”

Despite falling at the final hurdle, South Africa skipper Sune Luus is excited for the future and believes they have shown they can challenge the best sides in the world.

The Proteas beat highly-fancied England in the semi-finals but fell just short against pre-tournament favourites Australia on Sunday, finishing on 137 for six in pursuit of 157.

She said: “I’m just extremely proud of the girls, even though we didn’t get the result we wanted today, we have done some brilliant things here.

South Africa Cricket Womens T20 World Cup
South Africa came up just short in their first T20 final appearance (Halden Krog/AP)

“As a captain, I couldn’t be happier. Doesn’t matter the result or what happened today, as a player, team-mate and captain I’m so proud of every single person here.

“We really just enjoyed our cricket (on the way to the final). We played as a unit and enjoyed each other’s company off the field as well.

“I think we are knocking on doors. We were so close to doing that to the best of the world.

“We’ve knocked over India, knocked over England, unfortunately we could not do it today but were so close. We have some talented people in our team and with the right resources, the right structures, we can get to that next level.”

