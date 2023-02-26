Shaun Murphy produces magical display to win Players Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shaun Murphy produces magical display to win Players Championship

By Press Association
February 26, 2023, 10:03 pm
Shaun Murphy chalked up another run of centuries on his way to victory (John Walton/PA)
Shaun Murphy chalked up another run of centuries on his way to victory (John Walton/PA)

Shaun Murphy produced another magical display to defeat Ali Carter 10-4 and win the Players Championship in Wolverhampton.

‘The Magician’ clinched his 10th ranking title, a first in three years, with a brilliant performance at the Aldersley Arena.

Former world champion Murphy chalked up five centuries, including a 145 to land the £10,000 prize for the highest break of the tournament, to leave ‘The Captain’ trailing in his wake.

Murphy, runner-up at the Welsh Open last week, had shown his intent with building the 145 clearance in the second frame on the way to opening up a 3-0 lead.

Although Carter pulled a couple of frames back, secured with breaks of 122 and 59, Murphy made another century clearance of 141 to move 5-2 ahead.

Murphy was then on course for a maximum attempt in the last frame of the afternoon session, but had to settle for 112 after just failing to sink the final red.

More of the same followed in the evening session, with another 103 further extending Murphy’s lead before Carter then got two back on the board with runs of 71 and 82.

It was, though, only delaying the inevitable as one more half-century break was followed by 130 as Murphy wrapped up an impressive tournament win.

“I played really good all week, but last week when it mattered in the final of the Welsh (Open) I couldn’t get the job done,” Murphy said on ITV4 following his victory.

“So to not just win but to play like that, I am going to put down as one of my biggest achievements in my career. I am really going to take that like a feather in the cap.”

Shaun Murphy
Former world champion Shaun Murphy had not won a ranking title for three years (John Walton/PA)

Murphy added: “The last few seasons I have really struggled, but you have to keep going and persevere.

“There has been very little to get excited about in the world of snooker for me over the past few seasons.

“There have been a lot of honest conversations in front of mirrors and a lot of soul searching, but I am very lucky to have some great support, with friends and family back home.”

Despite his defeat, Carter reflected on a positive year so far.

Ali Carter
Ali Carter could not find a way back into the match (Steven Paston/PA)

He said: “Shaun played great, and he has played the best all week. When he is on (form), we have seen tonight what happens and it is unbelievable he hasn’t won for three years.

“But it has been a great month for me winning the German Masters, after such a long time myself (without a tournament victory) and getting to the final of this is massive also.

“If someone had said to me before Christmas you would be a ranking event winner, the final of this at the Players Championship and a seed at the Crucible (for the World Championship), I would have ripped your arm off for it.”

