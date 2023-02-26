Tommy Fury beats Jake Paul by split decision in Saudi Arabia grudge match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tommy Fury beats Jake Paul by split decision in Saudi Arabia grudge match

By Press Association
February 26, 2023, 11:47 pm Updated: February 27, 2023, 7:11 am
Tommy Fury celebrates after defeating Jake Paul (AP)
Tommy Fury celebrates after defeating Jake Paul (AP)

Tommy Fury defeated Jake Paul by split decision after eight rounds to settle their grudge match in Saudi Arabia.

The long-standing feud finally came to a conclusion at Diriyah Arena on Sunday evening, after two previous scheduled meetings had to be cancelled.

Fury, who remains determined to emulate brother Tyson by becoming a world champion, took a standing count for a knockdown in the final round – with the British fighter claiming to have slipped – but had earlier done enough to earn a split decision on the judges’ cards.

As well as claiming the newly-made WBC Diriyah Belt with victory over YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul, Fury, who was defending an undefeated 8-0 professional record, will controversially earn a place in the WBC cruiserweight rankings.

It will also prove a lucrative evening’s work for Fury after his father John accepted Cleveland-born Paul’s double-or-nothing offer at Thursday’s pre-fight press conference.

Paul was penalised a point for holding in the fifth round, with British fighter Fury also facing a deduction in the next.

The judges scored what was at times a scrappy contest 75-74 Paul, 76-73 and 76-73 Fury.

Defeat ends Paul’s perfect 6-0 record, which included bouts against the likes of ex-NBA player Nate Robinson as well as MMA athletes Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley.

Speaking ringside, broadcast on BT Sport Box Office, Fury said afterwards: “For the past two-and-a-half years this has consumed my life but tonight I secured my own legacy. This is a world title for me.

“This was my first main event. I will come back bigger and better and stronger, if he wants the rematch he can bring it on.”

Paul complained of feeling sick while in camp and hurting his arm.

The American added: “I have already won in life, in every single way. I have amazing friends and family.

“This is a humbling experience, but I will get back in the gym and we will be back.”

