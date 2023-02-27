Kane Williamson holds England up as New Zealand rally in Wellington

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Kane Williamson holds England up as New Zealand rally in Wellington

By Press Association
February 27, 2023, 12:33 am Updated: February 27, 2023, 12:53 am
Kane Williamson (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport/AP)
Kane Williamson (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport/AP)

Kane Williamson continued to make life tricky for England as New Zealand built a lead after following on in the second Test at Wellington.

The Black Caps were 99 ahead at lunch on day four, having reached 325 for five in their follow on. England captain Ben Stokes had sent them back in after establishing a 226-run first-innings lead but is now facing the prospect of a potentially tricky chase.

Just how much they will need depends largely on Williamson, who put a poor series behind him to reach 63 not out and become his country’s record Test scorer in the process.

England took two wickets in the first session, one apiece for Ollie Robinson and Stuart Broad, but were showing signs of weariness after a long and taxing stint in the field dating back to the second morning.

Williamson started the day by chalking up the major milestone, pinging James Anderson’s fourth delivery off his toes to overtake Ross Taylor’s 7,683 Test runs. He received a fitting ovation for his efforts, but with the match and series at stake there was plenty still to do.

At the other end Henry Nicholls was having a less secure start, nudging Robinson a yard over short-leg off bat and pad then playing and missing on a handful of occasions as the net tightened.

Harry Brook
Harry Brook holds on to see the back of Henry Nicholls (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport/AP)

He lasted 35 minutes before getting too close to one, squirting Robinson to third slip where Harry Brook held on at the third attempt. By then England’s lead had been trimmed from 24 over night to just four.

Once that was cleared, Daryl Mitchell set about building New Zealand’s lead as he took the driving seat from Williamson, scoring 41 of their first 50 runs together. He was particularly ambitious off Anderson, refusing to allow the 40-year-old to settle on a length.

England’s seamers were looking justifiably stiff as the innings ticked past 100 overs, to go with the 53.2 that came before the follow-on was enforced, leaving Jack Leach with a big role to play. The Somerset man looked like he had found the answer when he spun one sweetly past Williamson’s outside edge on 45 and Ben Foakes swooped to splatter the stumps.

Ben Foakes
Ben Foakes thought he had dismissed Kane Williamson but the TV umpire intervened (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport/AP)

It took a long assessment of the slow motion replays before the third umpire decided Williamson’s back foot was just back in the crease, a most marginal call that potentially carried New Zealand’s hopes with it.

Mitchell beat Williamson to 50, despite the latter being on 34 when he arrived at the crease, getting there by smearing Leach over the ropes at long-on. But his aggression got the better of him soon after, hacking Broad off the toe-end and allowing Joe Root enough time to backtrack from slip and settle under the catch.

Tom Blundell weighed in with 19 in 24 balls before the break, as England continued to receive reminders that the game was not yet done.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
George Street police
Aberdeen’s George Street sealed off due to disturbance involving ‘a number of people’
2
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Graham bared all for our photographer. Picture shows; Gerard Graham.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Gerard Graham leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Date; Unknown; d6fb0e3c-e7d2-4ee9-b883-c4d86002fb9a
Serial thief stole Uber Eats delivery driver’s car and took it on 52-mile joyride
3
Northern Lights from Farr in the Highlands. Image Terri Carline Middleton.
Northern Lights put on the ‘best show ever’ over much of Scotland, and you…
4
Shaun Summers. Image: DC Thomson
Paedophile messaged girls to brag about sexually abusing children
5
What are the Northern Lights and where can they be seen in Scotland?
6
White smoke can be seen coming from the incinerator site today, Monday, February 27th, 2023. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Drone pictures: White gas billows into sky as Aberdeen incinerator fires up
2
7
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Moray planning ahead, Sunday February 26 2023 Picture shows; Proposals for new shops and flats in Lossiemouth.. Lossiemouth. Supplied by Domus Leaseholders Date; Unknown
Former Lossiemouth bar set for new lease of life as shops and flats, community…
8
Aldi store on Loco Works Road, Inverurie.
Inverurie Aldi store to reopen this week after refurbishment
9
Millbank Community Centre could become a large home with its own play room and bar
Community centre could be Donside dream home, Inverurie abattoir demolition and Aberdeen’s McNasty’s hotel…
10
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Father phoned police on drink-driving son who drove to car wash

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Louise Glen. The Northern Lights were seen in Mallaig and in Inverness. Images: Pawel Cymbalista and Michelle Henderson Picture shows; Northern Lights. Mallaig and Inverness. Supplied by Pawel Cymbalista Michelle Henderson Date; 27/02/2023
Northern Lights: Where and when you'll be able to see the Aurora tonight
Using Lego to stimulate the science and technology industry. Image: Supplied.
Let battle commence! Lego challenge returns to UHI Outer Hebrides
Granite Noir, which featured the Fun Lovin' Crime Writers, has had its most successful year year. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts.
Aberdeen's crime writing festival Granite Noir attracts biggest-ever audience
People are being warned that despite being "cute and cuddly" seal pups on the Aberdeenshire beach can still deliver a "nasty bite". Image: PA
Warnings not to approach 'cute and cuddly' seals on Aberdeenshire beach for selfies
Gary Campbell, paid to livestream abuse from the Philippines. Image: Matthew Donnelly
Firefighter directed sex attacks and rapes of young girls in Philippines from his home…
Hundreds of indigenous human skulls have been found from colonial conquests in the university's collection. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.
Hundreds of human skulls taken in colonial conquests found in Aberdeen University's collection
Mary's Meals is set to close its doors in Oban. Image: Supplied.
Blow to Oban and Lochgilphead high streets as Mary Meals shuts charity shops
Indigo Sun outlet
Popular tanning bed chain Indigo Sun to add 10 locations a year to meet…
Head teacher Craig Connon cuts the ribbon along with youngest pupil Alfie Finlay (3) and oldest pupil Shon Ahmed (11) at the Ness Castle Primary grand opening
'Well worth the wait': Opening day arrives for Ness Castle school
Asco operative with jetting pressure washer
Asco to invest more than £10 million in its UK business

Editor's Picks

Most Commented