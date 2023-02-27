Harry Brook wicket cracks open New Zealand resistance in Wellington

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Harry Brook wicket cracks open New Zealand resistance in Wellington

By Press Association
February 27, 2023, 5:53 am Updated: February 27, 2023, 6:02 am
Harry Brook (Adam Davy/PA)
Harry Brook (Adam Davy/PA)

Harry Brook was England’s unlikely game-changer with the ball, dismissing centurion Kane Williamson in his first spell in international cricket and cracking open New Zealand’s resistance in the second Test in Wellington.

The tourists ended day four on 48 for one, chasing a tricky 258 to win the series 2-0, but in spite of Zak Crawley’s late dismissal things could easily have been even tougher.

England were surely bemoaning their decision to make the Black Caps follow on as the hosts positioned themselves for a big lead built around Williamson’s expertly judged 132.

With Ben Stokes unable to bowl due to his chronic knee complaint and the remainder of the attack creaking after 200 consecutive overs in the field, Brook was summoned to turn his arm over for a spell of pedestrian pace bowling.

It seemed less a calculated gamble than an act of desperation, but when wicketkeeper Ben Foakes held on to a sliver of an edge down the leg side the whole tone of the game shifted.

Having watched Williamson and Tom Blundell (90) blunt their flagging bowlers in a partnership worth 158 in 271 balls, they took the last five wickets for just 28 runs to reassert control of a match that was threatening to slip away.

Kane Williamson and Tom Blundell
Kane Williamson and Tom Blundell put on 158 for the hosts (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport /AP)

New Zealand went from 455 for five, a resounding response to being sent straight back in by Stokes the previous morning, to 483 all out in little more than 10 overs.

That left a chase of 258 on the table, steeper than Stokes would have liked when enforcing the follow-on but far below what he would have feared before Brook’s unexpected intervention.

Foakes deserves enormous credit for his contribution too, with his impeccable glovework helping strangle Williamson before he poached a run out that Michael Bracewell should never have allowed.

New Zealand England Cricket
Ben Foakes, second right, celebrates the run out of Michael Bracewell (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport/AP)

Culling Foakes has been touted as a possible route back for Jonny Bairstow when he returns to fitness, but here the Surrey keeper undeniably proved his value. Jack Leach bowled a mammoth 61.3 overs, joylessly for long periods before cashing in at the back end to finish with five for 157.

The home side were still 24 adrift on 202 for three at the start of play, with Williamson four away from becoming his country’s record Test run-scorer. He pinged James Anderson off his toes to see off Ross Taylor’s mark of 7,683 in the first over of the day but there was plenty still to do.

England made inroads at the other end in the morning session, Henry Nicholls squirting Ollie Robinson to Brook at third slip and Daryl Mitchell toe-ending Stuart Broad to the safe hands of Joe Root after a dashing half-century.

New Zealand were 99 ahead at lunch and added another 98 in the middle session as the English bodies started to visibly wilt. There was some stiff fielding and an increasingly conspicuous lack of Stokes, who twice appeared to hurt himself while stopping the ball.

New Zealand England Cricket
Zak Crawley fell to Tim Southee (Andrew Cornaga/Photospor/AP)

With his left knee already a problem, no further fitness concerns are required to furrow the brows of English fans. Williamson made steady progress towards his 26th hundred and looked to be dead set on extending England’s headaches deep into the evening.

When Brook came on, it seemed to signal a note of surrender. He chipped in just 26 wicketless overs for Yorkshire last season, some of them as an off-spinner, and there was nothing about his first 17 deliveries, hovering around 65mph, that marked him out as a threat to Williamson.

One minor misjudgment and a sharp reminder of Foakes’ fast hands later, and the match situation was flipped. Root will take his share of credit too, having pleaded with Stokes to review the original not-out decision while even Foakes was unsure.

England’s biggest obstacle had been removed by their gentlest weapon and when Bracewell skipped through the crease without making his ground they were in control.

The run out would also have been impossible had Stokes, unable to pull his weight as a bowler, not chased and threw with full commitment. Foakes swiped the bails one-handed while both of Bracewell’s feet and his bat were in the air and the tail was exposed.

Leach, who had whirled away tirelessly, did not miss the chance to cash in. He snagged Tim Southee and Matt Henry, before Blundell was last man down hacking to slip.

That put the off-form Zak Crawley back in the frame and he contributed a flighty 24 before being bowled through the gate by a jagging delivery from Southee. He produced a wild top edge off the second ball of the innings, should have been run out and carved over the slips all while in single figures.

But he also made a dent in the run chase, leaving Ben Duckett (23no) and nightwatcher Ollie Robinson to carry the baton.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
George Street police
Aberdeen’s George Street sealed off due to disturbance involving ‘a number of people’
2
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Graham bared all for our photographer. Picture shows; Gerard Graham.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Gerard Graham leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Date; Unknown; d6fb0e3c-e7d2-4ee9-b883-c4d86002fb9a
Serial thief stole Uber Eats delivery driver’s car and took it on 52-mile joyride
3
Northern Lights from Farr in the Highlands. Image Terri Carline Middleton.
Northern Lights put on the ‘best show ever’ over much of Scotland, and you…
4
Shaun Summers. Image: DC Thomson
Paedophile messaged girls to brag about sexually abusing children
5
What are the Northern Lights and where can they be seen in Scotland?
6
White smoke can be seen coming from the incinerator site today, Monday, February 27th, 2023. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Drone pictures: White gas billows into sky as Aberdeen incinerator fires up
2
7
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Moray planning ahead, Sunday February 26 2023 Picture shows; Proposals for new shops and flats in Lossiemouth.. Lossiemouth. Supplied by Domus Leaseholders Date; Unknown
Former Lossiemouth bar set for new lease of life as shops and flats, community…
8
Aldi store on Loco Works Road, Inverurie.
Inverurie Aldi store to reopen this week after refurbishment
9
Millbank Community Centre could become a large home with its own play room and bar
Community centre could be Donside dream home, Inverurie abattoir demolition and Aberdeen’s McNasty’s hotel…
10
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Father phoned police on drink-driving son who drove to car wash

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Louise Glen. The Northern Lights were seen in Mallaig and in Inverness. Images: Pawel Cymbalista and Michelle Henderson Picture shows; Northern Lights. Mallaig and Inverness. Supplied by Pawel Cymbalista Michelle Henderson Date; 27/02/2023
Northern Lights: Where and when you'll be able to see the Aurora tonight
Using Lego to stimulate the science and technology industry. Image: Supplied.
Let battle commence! Lego challenge returns to UHI Outer Hebrides
Granite Noir, which featured the Fun Lovin' Crime Writers, has had its most successful year year. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts.
Aberdeen's crime writing festival Granite Noir attracts biggest-ever audience
People are being warned that despite being "cute and cuddly" seal pups on the Aberdeenshire beach can still deliver a "nasty bite". Image: PA
Warnings not to approach 'cute and cuddly' seals on Aberdeenshire beach for selfies
Gary Campbell, paid to livestream abuse from the Philippines. Image: Matthew Donnelly
Firefighter directed sex attacks and rapes of young girls in Philippines from his home…
Hundreds of indigenous human skulls have been found from colonial conquests in the university's collection. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.
Hundreds of human skulls taken in colonial conquests found in Aberdeen University's collection
Mary's Meals is set to close its doors in Oban. Image: Supplied.
Blow to Oban and Lochgilphead high streets as Mary Meals shuts charity shops
Indigo Sun outlet
Popular tanning bed chain Indigo Sun to add 10 locations a year to meet…
Head teacher Craig Connon cuts the ribbon along with youngest pupil Alfie Finlay (3) and oldest pupil Shon Ahmed (11) at the Ness Castle Primary grand opening
'Well worth the wait': Opening day arrives for Ness Castle school
Asco operative with jetting pressure washer
Asco to invest more than £10 million in its UK business

Editor's Picks

Most Commented