Jack Leach: Harry Brook could not stop smiling after claiming key wicket

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Jack Leach: Harry Brook could not stop smiling after claiming key wicket

By Press Association
February 27, 2023, 7:03 am Updated: February 27, 2023, 7:09 am
Jack Leach spoke of Harry Brook’s joy at removing Kane Williamson (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport/AP)
Jack Leach spoke of Harry Brook’s joy at removing Kane Williamson (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport/AP)

Jack Leach revealed Harry Brook “couldn’t stop smiling” after he unexpectedly kick-started England’s victory push in New Zealand with the prize scalp of Kane Williamson.

England were visibly wilting on the fourth evening of their series-deciding second Test against the Black Caps, who responded to the challenge of following on by reaching a concerning 455 for five in Wellington.

With bodies aching after an epic spell in the field and Ben Stokes’ knee issues meaning England were effectively a bowler down, Brook received the call to try out his very occasional medium-pacers.

Seeing the rising batting star turn his arm over was not even ‘plan B’ for England, who had already sent down 200 overs between both New Zealand innings, but the 24-year-old Yorkshireman made a remarkable impact.

Bowling at a gentle speed of just over 65mph he dragged one down the leg side, feathering Williamson’s bat on the way through to the alert Ben Foakes and ending an immaculate innings of 132 and a crucial stand of 158 with Tom Blundell.

That was the first of five wickets to tumble for just 28 runs as New Zealand set England a target of 258 – a chase they will resume on the final morning at 48 for one.

New Zealand England Cricket
Jack Leach, left, claimed five wickets in Wellington (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport/AP)

“He’s really happy and we’re all very happy for him, he just couldn’t stop smiling,” said Leach, who toiled away for 61.3 overs for a five-wicket haul.

“He said he did Kane with the bouncer first, so he wasn’t quite forward to it. He reckons it was all on purpose. We just wanted to try something different. At times in cricket you think ‘let’s do something they might not be expecting’. That’s what we gave them and it worked.”

Joe Root said after the first Test in Mount Maunganui that Brook had bowled him out in the Headingley nets as a 14-year-old, bowling “filthy seamers off the wrong foot” and had not let him forget it.

Asked if he had been lobbying for a chance behind the scenes, Leach added: “I don’t think so, no. But he will be now.”

Kane Williamson
Kane Williamson became New Zealand’s record Test runscorer (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport/ AP)

Williamson, who started the day by overtaking former team-mate Ross Taylor as New Zealand’s record run-scorer in Test cricket, admitted he was not even sure what Brook bowled when he came on.

“No, I didn’t. It’s one of those things…that’s cricket,” he said.

“It’s frustrating obviously, but he didn’t miss his length – he was immaculate. I was just trying to focus and respect it – you don’t want to get lazy. He was on point and that was maybe the worst ball he bowled.

“He’s had a fantastic career to date, mainly with the bat, but he’s a special player.”

Leach gave an insight into the England dressing room at the tea break, when the prospects of becoming just the fourth team in history to lose after enforcing the follow-on were at their highest.

“Stokesy just said ‘give everything you have got’, but he put it a lot better than that,” the spinner said.

“Sometimes you have to keep going, give that bit more and enjoy the graft rather than worry about things not happening. That was the message – enjoy being out there, you are playing for England and trying to win a Test match.”

Both teams reached stumps believing there was a game to be won.

“We’re very confident we can chase it down. We know how we want to go about our chases. It is a case of us sticking to our process and trusting that will work.”

Williamson added: “It’s all to play for and it’s always exciting when all three results are on the table. We have the ball in hand now and an opportunity in front of us.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
George Street police
Aberdeen’s George Street sealed off due to disturbance involving ‘a number of people’
2
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Graham bared all for our photographer. Picture shows; Gerard Graham.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Gerard Graham leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Date; Unknown; d6fb0e3c-e7d2-4ee9-b883-c4d86002fb9a
Serial thief stole Uber Eats delivery driver’s car and took it on 52-mile joyride
3
Northern Lights from Farr in the Highlands. Image Terri Carline Middleton.
Northern Lights put on the ‘best show ever’ over much of Scotland, and you…
4
Shaun Summers. Image: DC Thomson
Paedophile messaged girls to brag about sexually abusing children
5
What are the Northern Lights and where can they be seen in Scotland?
6
White smoke can be seen coming from the incinerator site today, Monday, February 27th, 2023. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Drone pictures: White gas billows into sky as Aberdeen incinerator fires up
2
7
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Moray planning ahead, Sunday February 26 2023 Picture shows; Proposals for new shops and flats in Lossiemouth.. Lossiemouth. Supplied by Domus Leaseholders Date; Unknown
Former Lossiemouth bar set for new lease of life as shops and flats, community…
8
Aldi store on Loco Works Road, Inverurie.
Inverurie Aldi store to reopen this week after refurbishment
9
Millbank Community Centre could become a large home with its own play room and bar
Community centre could be Donside dream home, Inverurie abattoir demolition and Aberdeen’s McNasty’s hotel…
10
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Father phoned police on drink-driving son who drove to car wash

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Louise Glen. The Northern Lights were seen in Mallaig and in Inverness. Images: Pawel Cymbalista and Michelle Henderson Picture shows; Northern Lights. Mallaig and Inverness. Supplied by Pawel Cymbalista Michelle Henderson Date; 27/02/2023
Northern Lights: Where and when you'll be able to see the Aurora tonight
Using Lego to stimulate the science and technology industry. Image: Supplied.
Let battle commence! Lego challenge returns to UHI Outer Hebrides
Granite Noir, which featured the Fun Lovin' Crime Writers, has had its most successful year year. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts.
Aberdeen's crime writing festival Granite Noir attracts biggest-ever audience
People are being warned that despite being "cute and cuddly" seal pups on the Aberdeenshire beach can still deliver a "nasty bite". Image: PA
Warnings not to approach 'cute and cuddly' seals on Aberdeenshire beach for selfies
Gary Campbell, paid to livestream abuse from the Philippines. Image: Matthew Donnelly
Firefighter directed sex attacks and rapes of young girls in Philippines from his home…
Hundreds of indigenous human skulls have been found from colonial conquests in the university's collection. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.
Hundreds of human skulls taken in colonial conquests found in Aberdeen University's collection
Mary's Meals is set to close its doors in Oban. Image: Supplied.
Blow to Oban and Lochgilphead high streets as Mary Meals shuts charity shops
Indigo Sun outlet
Popular tanning bed chain Indigo Sun to add 10 locations a year to meet…
Head teacher Craig Connon cuts the ribbon along with youngest pupil Alfie Finlay (3) and oldest pupil Shon Ahmed (11) at the Ness Castle Primary grand opening
'Well worth the wait': Opening day arrives for Ness Castle school
Asco operative with jetting pressure washer
Asco to invest more than £10 million in its UK business

Editor's Picks

Most Commented