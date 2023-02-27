David De Gea’s clean sheet record for Man Utd as he beats Peter Schmeichel mark

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
David De Gea’s clean sheet record for Man Utd as he beats Peter Schmeichel mark

By Press Association
February 27, 2023, 8:02 am
David De Gea celebrates Manchester United’s win (David Davies/PA)
David De Gea celebrates Manchester United’s win (David Davies/PA)

David De Gea’s performance in Manchester United’s 2-0 Carabao Cup final win over Newcastle saw him beat Peter Schmeichel’s clean sheet record for the club.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the Spaniard’s record and how it compares with the great Dane.

Red Devils record

David De Gea
David De Gea is rising up the Premier League’s clean sheet rankings (Adam Davy/PA)

De Gea has kept 140 of those clean sheets in the Premier League, ranking joint fourth in the competition’s history along with David Seaman. Schmeichel’s 128 rank 11th in a table headed by former Chelsea and Arsenal keeper Petr Cech with 202.

The Spaniard’s efforts in the 3-0 top-flight win over Leicester on February 19 took him into double figures for a ninth season out of 12 since moving to England.

He now has 155 in domestic competition overall, also including five in the FA Cup and nine in the League Cup plus one in the 2013-14 Community Shield.

A further 26 in Europe – 18 in the Champions League and eight in the Europa League, including four already this season – saw him haul in Schmeichel, who tweeted his congratulations on De Gea’s “fantastic achievement” after the “hard-earned” denial of Leicester and then added on Sunday: “181 clean sheets. Amazing way to celebrate it. Congratulations on this record.”

De Gea’s clean sheets have come in 523 United appearances overall, compared to just 398 for Schmeichel. Alex Stepney ranks third in United’s history with 175 clean sheets, with Gary Bailey (161) and Edwin van der Sar (135) the other keepers to rack up a century.

Season by season

David De Gea celebrates during Manchester United's home game against Manchester City in December 2017
De Gea was at his best in 2017-18 (Martin Rickett/PA)

De Gea’s best season came in 2017-18 under Jose Mourinho’s management, with 18 clean sheets in the league and another four in the Champions League for a total of 22.

He also passed 20 in 2013-14, with 12 in the league, five in Europe, three in the League Cup and one in the Community Shield, and was just one short in 2015-16.

He has reached double figures across all competitions every season – his lowest league tally, seven in 2018-19, was added to by three in the Champions League.

With 16 shutouts in 36 games this season, De Gea has already matched his fourth-best total for United (2016-17).

