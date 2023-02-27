Former Germany boss Jurgen Klinsmann named new South Korea head coach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Former Germany boss Jurgen Klinsmann named new South Korea head coach

By Press Association
February 27, 2023, 10:11 am
Jurgen Klinsmann is the new head coach of South Korea (Mike Egerton/PA)
Jurgen Klinsmann has been named the new South Korea head coach.

The former Germany and United States boss replaces Paulo Bento, who stepped down in December after he guided the nation to the last 16 of the World Cup in Qatar.

Klinsmann’s last managerial role was at Hertha Berlin in 2020 but he left his position following only 10 weeks with the Bundesliga outfit.

Ex-Tottenham striker Klinsmann will work with Spurs forward Son Heung-min and take charge of his first South Korea match next month when they face Colombia (March 24) and Uruguay (March 28).

The 58-year-old has signed a contract to run until after the 2026 World Cup and will be based in Korea.

“I am very happy and honoured to be the head coach of the Korean national soccer team,” Klinsmann said.

“I am well aware that the Korean national team has been continuously developing and producing results over a long period of time.

“I feel honoured to be following in the footsteps of great coaches who have directed the Korean national team from Guus Hiddink to former coach Paulo Bento.

“I will do my best to achieve successful results in the upcoming Asian Cup and 2026 World Cup.”

