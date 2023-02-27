Former Germany boss Jurgen Klinsmann named new South Korea head coach

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jurgen Klinsmann has been named the new South Korea head coach.

The former Germany and United States boss replaces Paulo Bento, who stepped down in December after he guided the nation to the last 16 of the World Cup in Qatar.

Klinsmann’s last managerial role was at Hertha Berlin in 2020 but he left his position following only 10 weeks with the Bundesliga outfit.

Ex-Tottenham striker Klinsmann will work with Spurs forward Son Heung-min and take charge of his first South Korea match next month when they face Colombia (March 24) and Uruguay (March 28).

The 58-year-old has signed a contract to run until after the 2026 World Cup and will be based in Korea.

“I am very happy and honoured to be the head coach of the Korean national soccer team,” Klinsmann said.

“I am well aware that the Korean national team has been continuously developing and producing results over a long period of time.

“I feel honoured to be following in the footsteps of great coaches who have directed the Korean national team from Guus Hiddink to former coach Paulo Bento.

“I will do my best to achieve successful results in the upcoming Asian Cup and 2026 World Cup.”