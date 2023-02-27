How Erling Haaland, Marcus Rashford and Harry Kane’s goal records compare

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

How Erling Haaland, Marcus Rashford and Harry Kane’s goal records compare

By Press Association
February 27, 2023, 11:41 am
Marcus Rashford, Harry Kane and Erling Haaland, l-r, all scored again this weekend (David Davies/Andrew Matthews/Adam Davy/PA)
Marcus Rashford, Harry Kane and Erling Haaland, l-r, all scored again this weekend (David Davies/Andrew Matthews/Adam Davy/PA)

Erling Haaland, Marcus Rashford and Harry Kane all added to their impressive season’s goal tallies this weekend.

Here, the PA news agency looks at how the prolific trio compare.

Premier League Golden Boot

Erling Haaland celebrates his goal against Bournemouth
Erling Haaland celebrates his goal against Bournemouth (Adam Davy/PA)

Haaland remains streets ahead of the competition in the league scoring charts, despite his astronomical early rate for Manchester City slowing down somewhat.

With 27 goals in 24 appearances, he is nine clear of Tottenham’s three-time Golden Boot winner Kane and only 11 players have ever scored more than him in a season in the 30 years of the Premier League.

Kane is one of those, with 29 in 2016-17 and 30 the following year. Alan Shearer achieved the feat three times with Andy Cole, Robbie Fowler, Kevin Phillips, Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo, Didier Drogba, Robin van Persie, Luis Suarez and Mohamed Salah the other names on the list.

Manchester United forward Rashford is four behind Kane this season, level with Brentford’s Ivan Toney in the league scoring charts, but has scored six in his last five games and 10 in 10.

All competitions

Rashford has also fleshed out his tally with goals in other competitions, with seven in the domestic cups and four in Europe taking him to a personal-best season’s tally of 25 already.

He was eventually credited with United’s second goal in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final against Newcastle, which had initially been ruled a Sven Botman own goal, meaning he scored in every round as United won the trophy. His six goals in six games include a brace against Charlton, while he scored in the semi-final first leg against Nottingham Forest before turning provider in the second.

His goal in the first leg against Barcelona took him to four in the Europa League this season. It is worth noting that both his rivals have played instead in the Champions League, with Haaland scoring five in five games including doubles against Sevilla and FC Copenhagen while Kane struck in Spurs’ 3-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Erling Haaland, left, scores his second goal against Sevilla
Erling Haaland scores his second goal against Sevilla (Nick Potts/PA)

Haaland has one League Cup goal to his name, with Kane scoring once in the FA Cup.

Rashford has six assists in all competitions compared to four each for Haaland and Kane. Three of those have been in the Premier League, with two in that second leg against Forest and one against Everton in the FA Cup.

Haaland’s have all come in league action but Kane, who led the league in that category two seasons ago while also winning the Golden Boot and added nine more last term, has only two in the league this time around plus two in the Champions League.

Recent form

Marcus Rashford, centre, celebrates a World Cup goal with Harry Kane, right, and Phil Foden
Marcus Rashford, centre, has been in flying form since he and Harry Kane, right, returned from England’s World Cup run (Martin Rickett/PA)

Since the domestic season resumed following the World Cup break, Rashford’s form has left his rivals in the shade.

While United’s League Cup run has led to more games for him than Haaland or Kane, his 17 goals in 19 outings leave him out on his own with a ratio of 0.89 goals per game.

Haaland has scored 10 in 14 (0.71 per game) including a hat-trick against Wolves and a brace against Leeds, while Kane has seven in 12 (0.58) including a double against Crystal Palace.

Those are both impressive figures in isolation but serve only to further illustrate Rashford’s flying form in comparison.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
George Street police
Aberdeen’s George Street sealed off due to disturbance involving ‘a number of people’
2
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Graham bared all for our photographer. Picture shows; Gerard Graham.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Gerard Graham leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Date; Unknown; d6fb0e3c-e7d2-4ee9-b883-c4d86002fb9a
Serial thief stole Uber Eats delivery driver’s car and took it on 52-mile joyride
3
Northern Lights from Farr in the Highlands. Image Terri Carline Middleton.
Northern Lights put on the ‘best show ever’ over much of Scotland, and you…
4
Shaun Summers. Image: DC Thomson
Paedophile messaged girls to brag about sexually abusing children
5
What are the Northern Lights and where can they be seen in Scotland?
6
White smoke can be seen coming from the incinerator site today, Monday, February 27th, 2023. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Drone pictures: White gas billows into sky as Aberdeen incinerator fires up
2
7
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Moray planning ahead, Sunday February 26 2023 Picture shows; Proposals for new shops and flats in Lossiemouth.. Lossiemouth. Supplied by Domus Leaseholders Date; Unknown
Former Lossiemouth bar set for new lease of life as shops and flats, community…
8
Aldi store on Loco Works Road, Inverurie.
Inverurie Aldi store to reopen this week after refurbishment
9
Millbank Community Centre could become a large home with its own play room and bar
Community centre could be Donside dream home, Inverurie abattoir demolition and Aberdeen’s McNasty’s hotel…
10
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Father phoned police on drink-driving son who drove to car wash

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Louise Glen. The Northern Lights were seen in Mallaig and in Inverness. Images: Pawel Cymbalista and Michelle Henderson Picture shows; Northern Lights. Mallaig and Inverness. Supplied by Pawel Cymbalista Michelle Henderson Date; 27/02/2023
Northern Lights: Where and when you'll be able to see the Aurora tonight
Using Lego to stimulate the science and technology industry. Image: Supplied.
Let battle commence! Lego challenge returns to UHI Outer Hebrides
Granite Noir, which featured the Fun Lovin' Crime Writers, has had its most successful year year. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts.
Aberdeen's crime writing festival Granite Noir attracts biggest-ever audience
People are being warned that despite being "cute and cuddly" seal pups on the Aberdeenshire beach can still deliver a "nasty bite". Image: PA
Warnings not to approach 'cute and cuddly' seals on Aberdeenshire beach for selfies
Gary Campbell, paid to livestream abuse from the Philippines. Image: Matthew Donnelly
Firefighter directed sex attacks and rapes of young girls in Philippines from his home…
Hundreds of indigenous human skulls have been found from colonial conquests in the university's collection. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.
Hundreds of human skulls taken in colonial conquests found in Aberdeen University's collection
Mary's Meals is set to close its doors in Oban. Image: Supplied.
Blow to Oban and Lochgilphead high streets as Mary Meals shuts charity shops
Indigo Sun outlet
Popular tanning bed chain Indigo Sun to add 10 locations a year to meet…
Head teacher Craig Connon cuts the ribbon along with youngest pupil Alfie Finlay (3) and oldest pupil Shon Ahmed (11) at the Ness Castle Primary grand opening
'Well worth the wait': Opening day arrives for Ness Castle school
Asco operative with jetting pressure washer
Asco to invest more than £10 million in its UK business

Editor's Picks

Most Commented