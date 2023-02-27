Scottish Cup defence ‘paramount’ for Rangers after Hampden loss – Kenny Miller

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scottish Cup defence ‘paramount’ for Rangers after Hampden loss – Kenny Miller

By Press Association
February 27, 2023, 1:51 pm
Kenny Miller believes Scottish Cup is now paramount for Rangers (Steve Welsh/PA)
Kenny Miller believes Scottish Cup is now paramount for Rangers (Steve Welsh/PA)

Kenny Miller described the Scottish Cup as “paramount” for Rangers following their Viaplay Cup final defeat to Celtic at Hampden Park.

A Kyogo Furuhashi doubled rendered Alfredo Morelos’ goal a consolation in a deserved 2-1 win for Ange Postecoglou’s side, who handed Michael Beale his first defeat in 15 games since becoming Gers boss.

Celtic have a nine-point lead over the Light Blues at the top of the cinch Premiership and Miller, who played for both Old Firm clubs, believes the pressure is on Rangers to retain the Scottish Cup, in which they have a home quarter-final tie against Raith Rovers next month.

The former Scotland striker told Sky Sports Scotland: “There’s still a Scottish Cup to win. That’s the thing for Rangers now.

“They have lost that cup final and it is Michael’s first defeat since he came in.

“The league was already done so all focus has to go on getting right back on it on Saturday against Kilmarnock.

“Get back on an unbeaten run and build towards the Scottish Cup at the end of the season because I think that now becomes paramount.

“Cup finals are super important to both teams. It is a chance to win a trophy but I had the feeling that maybe Rangers would have wanted it that little bit more for that exact reason.

“Going into the final third of the season I don’t think that Rangers fans will accept not winning trophies any more, as each season passes.

“So this Scottish Cup becomes so, so important that Rangers, firstly get to the final and when they get there, they retain it.”

A cloud of negativity currently envelopes Rangers following Sunday’s defeat after which skipper James Tavernier apologised to the fans for the performance.

However, Miller, who had three spells at Ibrox and is these days a pundit, insists it is a refresh rather than a rebuild that is required at the Govan club.

He said: “I think rebuild is way too strong.

“I think Rangers have a good squad. They have got a lot of strength in depth. If you look at their bench yesterday and you see Kemar Roofe sitting in the stand as well, there is good strength in depth there.

“Michael has a good squad at his disposal. He will look to put his own stamp on it and he has already started that with the two additions in January (Todd Cantwell and Nicolas Raskin), he will definitely do it again.

“I imagine another three or four at least will come in the summer and there will be people who will move out.

“He has already talked about having too many players there. So, not a rebuild, there will just be maybe a refresh in the summer.”

