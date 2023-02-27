Manchester United celebrate and Fury fight reaction – Monday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 27.

Football

Manchester United were enjoying the morning after the night before.

We can't get enough of this footage 🥰#MUFC || #CarabaoCup — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 27, 2023

Time to focus on the next one boys …🏆💭 pic.twitter.com/MlTyRkFMN5 — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) February 27, 2023

It was a family affair for Bruno Fernandes.

Good morning from the Fernandes house 🙂🏆 pic.twitter.com/3IEqoracJR — Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) February 27, 2023

Callum Wilson vowed to return to Wembley.

David De Gea celebrated his club record.

This team, my teammates, my club ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kIhhH3nzjg — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) February 27, 2023

🚫 One hundred and eighty one clean sheets 🚫 Bravo, @D_DeGea 👏#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 27, 2023

Gary Neville hailed Erik ten Hag’s in-game management.

SAF was unbelievable at affecting momentum within games and Jose was great at Chelsea interfering with games with his subs. Wouldn’t say ETH is there yet ( due to both SAF and Jose achievements ) but he makes brilliant substitutions and changes within matches. He doesn’t wait! — Gary Neville (@GNev2) February 27, 2023

One of the hardest things I found as a coach (their were many) was reading the game at ground level! SAF used to watch a match first half from the stands to gain a clearer understanding of the game. He even raised the dugouts at OT. So many coaches make subs that we all think, — Gary Neville (@GNev2) February 27, 2023

Zlatan was back.

Cricket

Pat Cummins thanked the Barmy Army for their touching gesture towards his mother Maria.

This is amazing @TheBarmyArmy, thankyou. Mum loved watching this and felt very touched ❤️ https://t.co/A1iwnJSUYn — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) February 27, 2023

Jos Buttler called for the Nighthawk.

Where’s the Nighthawk™️? — Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) February 27, 2023

More glory for Australia.

Proud of this team and all we have been able to achieve 💚💛 @AusWomenCricket pic.twitter.com/n4KdgjDuwk — Jessica Jonassen (@JJonassen21) February 27, 2023

Sam Billings was enjoying his time in Pakistan.

Loved my first experience of cricket in Pakistan 🇵🇰 Amazing atmosphere! Great win @lahoreqalandars let’s keep going 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/S7rkDaV9zJ — Sam Billings (@sambillings) February 27, 2023

Boxing

Tommy Fury’s fight with Jake Paul caught the eye.

Do we have a fight of the year contender there? 🥊💥👀#PaulFury — Josh Warrington (@J_Warrington) February 26, 2023

Fury getting more hugs than he got on Love Island. — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) February 26, 2023

Snooker

Shaun Murphy reflected on his journey back to winning after his Players’ Championship victory.

The morning after the night before and I couldn’t be happier. It’s been a tough road back to the winners enclosure, but thank you to you all for your encouragement and belief. I think the @onefoursevenpod will be a good one this week 😂🕺🏼 pic.twitter.com/MnxiNPRDON — Shaun Murphy (@Magician147) February 27, 2023

Formula One

Ian Poulter was excited for the return of F1.

When you realise it’s first race week of the year @F1 👍🏼🙌🏼👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/nQlZqJWkjU — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) February 27, 2023