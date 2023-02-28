Nicola Adams recalls being told she was ‘too pretty’ to be a boxer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nicola Adams recalls being told she was ‘too pretty’ to be a boxer

By Press Association
February 28, 2023, 12:05 am
Adams recalls being told she was “too pretty” to be a boxer (Steven Paston/PA)
Adams recalls being told she was "too pretty" to be a boxer (Steven Paston/PA)

Two-time Olympic champion Nicola Adams remembers being told she was “too pretty” to be a boxer.

More than a decade after her historic performance at London 2012, where Adams became the first-ever woman to win Olympic boxing gold, the 40-year-old can still recall moments others tried to discourage her from even trying.

“I think my biggest struggle was being in a male-dominated sport,” Adams told the PA news agency.

Adams defended her London 2012 gold medal at the Rio 2016 Olympics
Adams defended her London 2012 gold medal at the Rio 2016 Olympics (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“It was very, very difficult. They don’t expect women to do boxing. It was the comments of ‘women belong in the kitchen, why don’t you take up tennis, you’re too pretty to box’, it was all those kinds of judgements I had to deal with.

“It’s so silly. I just think there should be no space for those kind of comments in sport. I just never understood why. A woman should be able to do whatever she wants to do, whatever sport she wants to do. It should be all about having fun and enjoying the sport, rather than having to think about the way you look or what your gender is.”

The Leeds native got into boxing by accident. Unable to find a babysitter, Adams’ mum took the then- 12-year-old and her brother down to a gym and set up an inadvertent date with destiny.

Despite constantly being told “women can’t box,” Adams never looked back, recalling: “The more I heard that, the more it made me motivated.”

She added Commonwealth flyweight gold to her collection in 2014 before defending her Olympic title at the 2016 Rio Games, the same year she became world flyweight champion in Astana.

She retired with an undefeated record three years later after winning and retaining the WBO world flyweight belt.

Adams is working with This Girl Can, which on Tuesday released an ‘enjoyment gap’ study revealing 2.4 million fewer English women than men enjoy sport and physical activity.

One area of focus is safety, with one in five survey respondents (22 per cent) noting they were concerned about sexual harassment when doing sport and physical activity, a statistic that almost doubled (41 per cent) when outdoors in the dark. Three in 10 said they have experienced harassment first-hand.

Fear of harassment was one of the biggest barriers to participation
Fear of harassment was one of the biggest barriers to participation (Rachel Adams/PA)

“I think it’s really sad that women have to feel like that,” said Adams. “We should be in a space now, and a time now, where women should be able to go out and do physical activity without being harassed.”

In June 2021, former Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens pleaded guilty to the murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard, who was abducted when walking home from a friend’s house in south London. Earlier this month, David Carrick, another ex-Met officer, was sentenced to at least 30 years behind bars for sexually assaulting a dozen victims.

Sport England marketing director Kate Dale – who leads This Girl Can – said those incidents are likely to have influenced some women’s attitudes.

This Girl Can has previously published guidance for men, hoping to raise awareness of the fears women face exercising outdoors as well as practical tips for allyship, something Dale feels is a critical piece in expediting change.

She said: “There’s no one solution to all of this because of years and years of culture and behaviours and attitudes. I think it’s about chipping away at it as much as we can.

“What’s good is we’re talking about it more than we ever have, women and men. This is not just for women to solve. I think we are in a better space for tackling it and the fact that we are having practical conversations, and I think we see at the local authority level, they’re taking it seriously and looking at what they can do.”

