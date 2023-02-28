France and Ireland to clash in box office start to 2024 Six Nations

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

France and Ireland are to meet in a box office start to the 2024 Guinness Six Nations that will see the world’s top two teams collide on February 2.

The location for Les Bleus’ games has yet to be decided but will not be at the Stade de France because of the venue’s use in the Olympic Games that are taking place just a few months later.

For 2022 and 2023 the fixture has been the showpiece of the tournament with Ireland sitting atop the global rankings and France – the current champions – close behind them in second.

🗓️ 𝐃𝐈𝐀𝐑𝐘 𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐊𝐄𝐑 🗓 Fixtures for the 2024 #GuinnessSixNations have been revealed! Which game has caught your eye?#AwakenAnticipation pic.twitter.com/ZGQvEXavi0 — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) February 28, 2023

The 2023 World Cup hosts complete their Six Nations with a home match against England, who once again see their strongest opponents saved for the final two rounds.

Steve Borthwick’s men will warm-up for their 8pm showdown with France on March 16 by facing Ireland at Twickenham a week earlier.

“A constant of the Six Nations is the drama, unpredictable storylines and rivalries playing out over five unmissable rounds of fixtures. This is what drives the sheer excitement fans have for this great championship,” chief executive Ben Morel said.