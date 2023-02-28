Mikel Arteta empathises with Graham Potter amid current struggles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mikel Arteta empathises with Graham Potter amid current struggles

By Press Association
February 28, 2023, 10:58 am
Graham Potter (left) and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (Aaron Chown/PA)
Graham Potter (left) and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (Aaron Chown/PA)

Mikel Arteta says he empathises with Graham Potter as he battles to save his job at Stamford Bridge – warning the Chelsea head coach not to let negativity “destroy his life”.

The Blues sit 10th in the Premier League after losing to Tottenham on Sunday and are now 26 points adrift of Arteta’s table-topping Arsenal.

Potter has won just nine of the 26 games he has managed across all competitions since replacing Thomas Tuchel in September.

The former Brighton boss revealed ahead of the Spurs defeat that he and his children has received death threats.

Graham Potter is under pressure at Chelsea
Graham Potter is under pressure at Chelsea (Mike Egerton/PA)

Potter name-checked his Arsenal counterpart on Sunday, revealing he had watched the Amazon documentary which was partly filmed during Arteta’s lean run of results.

“Two years into Mikel’s reign he’s close to getting the sack and people are wanting him out and it’s a disaster,” he said.

“Now things have changed a little bit – and that’s just the way it is.”

Arteta, whose Gunners currently top the table ahead of Wednesday’s visit of Everton, had a similar experience when things were not going so well earlier in his tenure.

While the Spaniard rebuffed a question on whether he received death threats, replying: “I prefer not to talk about that,” he did admit he knows what Potter is going through.

Arteta struggled in his early days at Arsenal
Arteta struggled in his early days at Arsenal (John Walton/PA)

“Absolutely,” he replied when asked if he had empathy for the under-fire Potter.

“We are colleagues and we all know the pressure, the demands and the uncertainty that this industry has.

“The fact is the ball has to go into the net and there are many factors that prevent that, that you cannot control so of course you empathise because you suffer and you know how it is when he is going through those moments.

“You can have difficulties in your job and challenges, which we do, especially when you lose, but when you are winning as well because this job is so demanding. But you cannot destroy your life because of that.

“And your family, your friends, your loved ones, the people around you, doesn’t deserve to have their lives affected in such a negative way because you don’t win a football match.

“So that balance I think in my case was critical, but you need some help, someone to paint that picture in front of you because sometimes when you are in that position it is not easy to see.”

While Potter is attempting to turn things around in west London, their city rivals Arsenal can move five points clear at the summit if they beat Everton.

A 1-0 victory at Leicester on Saturday kept them ahead of Manchester City but, despite another three points, centre-backs Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba seemed to be engaged in an angry exchange at full-time.

Gabriel and Saliba have great chemistry, according to Arteta
Gabriel and Saliba have great chemistry, according to Arteta (John Walton/PA)

“I don’t want robots,” Arteta said on the apparent spat.

“I want players with feeling, with passion that makes demands of each other but at the end they have that chemistry.

“Those two certainly have that chemistry on and off the field and I love that, even when winning, they want to do better.

“They are a happy marriage! They love playing with each other, but they are really demanding with each other – which is good. Everything is fine.”

