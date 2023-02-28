Talking points as England prepare to take on Bangladesh in limited-overs series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Talking points as England prepare to take on Bangladesh in limited-overs series

By Press Association
February 28, 2023, 12:48 pm Updated: February 28, 2023, 3:20 pm
Jos Buttler will lead England into a three-match ODI series against Bangladesh (Dan Himbrechts/PA)
Jos Buttler will lead England into a three-match ODI series against Bangladesh (Dan Himbrechts/PA)

England’s long winter schedule concludes with a limited-overs series in Bangladesh, which begins on Wednesday in Dhaka with the first of three ODIs.

As Bangladesh conditions are similar to India, which is where England will defend their World Cup title in the autumn, Jos Buttler’s team could use this trip as something of a reconnaissance mission.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the major talking points on the eve of the ODI series, which will be followed by three T20Is.

So much cricket

Minds and limbs have been stretched in recent months even if England have dug deep into their talent pool on six overseas ventures this winter, with two separate trips to Pakistan, a titanic seven-week stint in Australia, plus tours of South Africa, New Zealand and now Bangladesh. Even committed England supporters would be forgiven for overlooking the beginning of this series, coming just 24 hours after the Test side went down by just a solitary run in an extraordinary crescendo in Wellington.

Saturation point

India v England
Broadcasters have plenty of live cricket to choose from (Rebecca Naden/PA)

Cricketing boards would be wise to take note of the broadcasters’ apparent indifference of this tour with bilateral series coming under pressure from the proliferation of T20 franchise leagues. Sky has announced a deal to screen the three ODIs and three T20s but it has been reported there was a discrepancy between the Bangladesh Cricket Board and the broadcaster about the valuation of the matches, prompting the England and Wales Cricket Board to bridge the gap. The upshot is – similar to England’s ODI series in the Netherlands last year – the series will be available to stream for free on the ECB website for those without a Sky subscription.

World Cup tune-up

World Cup trophy
England will look to defend their World Cup trophy in India later this year (Tim Goode/PA)

While the timing of this series is perplexing given its proximity to the Test side’s exploits, these three matches are England’s last in ODIs until September, when the World Cup will be weeks away. This will also be their final opportunity to play competitive cricket on spin-friendly pitches and conditions akin to India. England captain Buttler seems to be aware of the importance of the fixtures as he said earlier this week: “This is exactly the kind of challenge we need.”

England pack a punch

Bangladesh England Cricket
England still have a strong squad to face Bangladesh even without a number of missing players (Aijaz Rahi/AP)

England may be without Test stars Joe Root and Harry Brook while a few others have prioritised playing in the ongoing Pakistan Super League – with the ECB’s blessing – ahead of travelling to Bangladesh. But 11 of England’s 15-strong squad have played in a World Cup-winning campaign while Mark Wood and Jofra Archer are among an enviable array of fast bowlers who could light up the slow and low surfaces. Adil Rashid will lead the spin department alongside Moeen Ali and freshmen Will Jacks and Rehan Ahmed.

No overlooking Bangladesh anymore

The days of Bangladesh being the minnows of international cricket are long gone and they are experts in their own backyard, having won 12 of their last 13 ODI series at home. Pakistan, India (twice) and South Africa are among the teams who have been vanquished in Bangladesh since the 2015 World Cup but their only blemish in that time is against England. On that occasion, Buttler stood in for Eoin Morgan, who missed the tour due to security concerns, and oversaw a 2-1 series victory.

