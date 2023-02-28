Julen Lopetegui demands Wolves be at their best to have any chance at Liverpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Julen Lopetegui demands Wolves be at their best to have any chance at Liverpool

By Press Association
February 28, 2023, 3:36 pm
Julen Lopetegui saw his Wolves side battle to a 2-2 draw in the FA Cup at Anfield during January (Peter Byrne/PA)
Julen Lopetegui saw his Wolves side battle to a 2-2 draw in the FA Cup at Anfield during January (Peter Byrne/PA)

Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui accepts his side will have to produce a near perfect performance to get a positive result against Liverpool at Anfield.

The teams are set to meet for the fourth time this season on Wednesday night, having also played twice in the FA Cup after their third-round tie went to a replay.

Wolves fought out a 2-2 draw on their last visit to Anfield in the cup during January and Lopetegui feels it will take another strong showing to continue their Premier League progress.

“This is the fourth match we play against them, but all three of the matches were different,” said the Spanish coach, who watched his side beat the Reds 3-0 at Molineux at the start of February.

“We have to be ready for a new match knowing the strengths of the team we have in front of us.”

Lopetegui told a press conference: “This is going to demand from us our best, because to be able to compete with Liverpool at Anfield you have to be very close to perfection.

“It is going to be demanding. Anfield is a stadium where they push a lot.

“I have seen the last match they played against Real Madrid. They have made a fantastic first half and they deserved a lot more, but this is football.

“Tomorrow I am sure we are going to find a good team and a good environment, so we have to be ready.”

The Reds saw their Champions League hopes left hanging by a thread after Real Madrid, one of Lopetegui’s former clubs, recovered from 2-0 down to run out 5-2 winners.

Liverpool followed that up with a goalless draw at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Lopetegui, though, fully expects Jurgen Klopp’s side to produce a response back in front of their own fans.

“I do not put focus on what position the opponent is in, I put the focus on what kind of team we are going to play,” the Wolves boss said.

“I am sure we are going to be playing against one of the best teams in the world, with fantastic players and a fantastic coach.

“Tomorrow we are going to be demanding, so the most important thing is to put the focus in our answer – that we are able to make a good match in all the phases.”

Lopetegui confirmed Matheus Cunha had escaped a serious ankle problem after the Brazilian forward was forced off during the second half of the draw at Fulham last Friday night.

“He doesn’t have a big injury, but he was more or less difficult (to train) in these five days and tomorrow we are going to make a decision,” said Loptegui.

“It depends if he is better, but I don’t know if it will be enough. It is not serious, fortunately, and now we must learn if he is able to play.”

Forward Pedro Neto could return to the squad after his ankle issue, but midfielder Boubacar Traore has picked up a fresh groin problem having returned to training following surgery.

“Pedro is working better and day by day he feels better,” Lopetegui said.

“He is closer to starting to help us. We are happy for him and maybe we will see him (involved at Liverpool).”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Mr Bando in a still from one of his drill music videos
Rapper gutted man with machete in horror Fraserburgh attack
2
The A98 remains closed due to collision. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Tractor and two cars involved in collision on A98 near Buckie
3
Julen Lopetegui saw his Wolves side battle to a 2-2 draw in the FA Cup at Anfield during January (Peter Byrne/PA)
Iconic Inverness restaurant to close again
4
Police and other agencies are looking at ways to improve the safety of the Kessock Bridge, amid a spate of closures sparked by mental health concerns. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Calls for Scottish Government to help Inverness residents in ‘abject misery’ amid Kessock Bridge…
5
George Street police
Man taken to hospital following assault on Aberdeen’s George Street
6
Fraserburgh Lifeboat was called to the scene.
Woman’s body found on Aberdour Beach near Fraserburgh
7
Ernie Mitchell, whose love of engineering started as a child listening to war planes fly over his home.
Obituary: Ernie Mitchell, retired RGIT lecturer and Aberdeen Model Engineering Society chairman, 86
8
CR 0041162 Reporter Name Adele Merson Location Westhill, Aberdeenshire Story - Kimberley Ross' son Carter, five, has a nut allergy. She is pushing for Scotland to roll-out a treatment called Palforzia which has been approved by NHS England for kids aged 4-17 with nut allergies. Scotland chose to reject it on the basis of cost Picture shows - Kimberley Ross and her son Carter Tuesday 14 February 2023 Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Aberdeenshire mum calls for peanut allergy treatment help for five-year-old son
9
The Juicing Co's Vanessa Bremner is working overtime to keep the stars of ITV hydrated. Image: Vanessa Bremner
The Juicing Co: Stonehaven mum hits prime time AGAIN as Ant and Dec send…
10
Fred West and murder victim Anne McFall who grew up in Nazareth House.
Tragic Anne McFall went from hell of Aberdeen care home into the hands of…

More from Press and Journal

portree assault
Police appeal for witnesses after teenager assaulted in Portree
Local resident, Colin Gardiner, has said the park was "once magnificent" but now points out that it is left covered in "mud, rubbish, broken bins and graffiti". Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen's Bon Accord Terrace Gardens labelled the 'forgotten park' due to rubbish and graffiti
kyle sambrook
More than £10,000 raised for Glencoe mountaineering victim and his dog
Forensic scientist Andrew Gibb said only DNA profiles matching Christopher Harrisson and Brenda Page were found at the murder scene. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
DNA profile of Brenda Page murder accused was discovered at crime scene, court hears
Ditching plans to dual A96 would be 'betrayal' to north-east as summit branded a…
The Aberdeen Kilt Kickers hosted a special dance evening on Monday to hand over the money they had raised for charity Ovacome. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen square dancing group raise funds for ovarian cancer charity
North End's players from Skye were the P7 and under winners. Images: Courtesy of Abrightside Photography
Young shinty players put on a show in national finals in Fort William
Stewart Angus, coastal ecology manager at NatureScot. Image: Donna MacAllister/DC Thomson.
Uist flooding: Professor highlights ways people can be protected
Urawa Red Diamonds coach Ricardo Rodriguez celebrates winning the Emperor's Cup. Image: AFLO/ Shutterstock
The lowdown on Aberdeen managerial contender Ricardo Rodriguez from the football director of his…
What are the odds we'll see Boris Johnson and Nicola Sturgeon back in power before long? (Image: Jane Barlow/PA)
James Millar: All change at the top? Don't bet on it

Editor's Picks

Most Commented