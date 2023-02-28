Tony Asghar steps down as Dundee United sporting director

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United have announced that Tony Asghar has stepped down as sporting director.

Fans had been calling for the head of Asghar amid a series of poor results which saw head coach Liam Fox depart the Tannadice club following the 4-0 defeat by Ross County in Dingwall on Saturday.

After six straight defeats in all competitions, the Terrors are bottom of the cinch Premiership, four points behind Kilmarnock but with a game in hand.

An ‘Asghar Out’ banner was displayed before the club’s recent AGM and a statement from the Tayside club on Tuesday confirmed that the supporters got their wish.

The statement read: “Following more than four years at the club, Tony has decided to leave his post to allow the new first team manager to be appointed within a revamped structure within the football department.

“The board and chief executive Luigi Capuano will now lead the process of hiring a new manager and hope to provide an update this week.

“The club will make no further comment at this time.”