David McGoldrick stars as Derby beat struggling Cheltenham

David McGoldrick played a starring role as promotion-chasing Derby beat struggling Cheltenham 2-0 at Pride Park.

The striker scored his 16th league goal of the season before setting up Lewis Dobbin to seal a comfortable victory.

McGoldrick curled a shot just wide as Derby dominated the opening exchanges but a poor pass by Eiran Cashin put Ryan Broom in, only for the defender to recover and make a vital block.

Cheltenham were frustrating Derby but in the 43rd minute Conor Hourihane’s cross was deflected to McGoldrick who smashed a shot home from 12 yards.

Derby had a chance to increase their lead in the 54th minute when Dobbin broke through on the left but his shot was too close to Luke Southwood.

Southwood had no chance in the 67th minute when McGoldrick slipped past a Cheltenham defender and picked out Dobbin who this time made no mistake.

That was enough to take Derby up to fifth, eight points from the automatic promotion places, while Cheltenham stay two points above the relegation zone.