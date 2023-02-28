Boreham Wood maintain momentum with home defeat of Dorking

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Boreham Wood kept up their push to break into the Vanarama National League play-off places with a 1-0 win over struggling Dorking.

Femi Ilesanmi needed only seven minutes to give the hosts the lead, rising to head Zak Brunt’s corner into the top left-hand corner.

He almost had a second moments later following a quick break but his shot was deflected wide.

Dorking went close with a Ryan Seager header early in the second half but could not find a leveller as they dropped into the relegation places.