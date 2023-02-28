Unlucky Salford defender Theo Vassell gifts Barrow a share of the points

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Theo Vassell’s own goal helped Barrow earn a 1-1 draw against League Two play-off chasing Salford City.

Vassell diverted a Sam McClelland pass into his own net 20 minutes from time.

Salford, looking to follow-up last weekend’s 5-2 win at Mansfield, went in front from a rare source.

George Ray’s foul on the dangerous Louis Barry after 12 minutes earned the Ammies a first spot-kick of the season and Ryan Watson converted for his seventh goal of the campaign.

Barrow, buoyed by back-to-back wins over Bradford and Stockport, struggled to get into the game before half-time.

They were more potent in the second half and Vassell’s unfortunate touch brought them level.

Neither side sat back on the point and it needed the intervention of home keeper Paul Farman and opposite number Alex Cairns to keep the scores level.

Farman pulled off three superb late saves but Barrow could have snatched victory at the finish. Instead, Cairns pulled off a brilliant stop to deny substitute Billy Waters.