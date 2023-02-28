Tranmere’s squad players step up to leave Micky Mellon happy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tranmere’s squad players step up to leave Micky Mellon happy

By Press Association
February 28, 2023, 10:50 pm
Micky Mellon saw his side win for a second successive game (Simon Marper/PA)
Micky Mellon saw his side win for a second successive game (Simon Marper/PA)

Tranmere boss Micky Mellon praised his substitutes after his side picked up consecutive victories for the first time this year with a battling 1-0 win over Crawley.

Jordan Turnbull’s third goal of the season was the difference as Rovers made it six points in four days after their win at Stevenage on Saturday, while Crawley remain in the bottom two without a win in five matches.

Mellon said: “I think we looked like a team who had invested a lot of energy into the game at the weekend and after a long journey.

“We had to look at the squad and the players on the bench to come on and inject that bit of life into the team and I think the boys that came on did just that.

“They really showed the quality we needed to win the game and Joe Murphy made some good saves and, of course, they missed a penalty.

“I think Crawley looked a really good side and made things difficult for us but we got what we needed and that was a victory.

“It wasn’t the best performance in terms of passing and getting players forward, it was about keeping a clean sheet and getting that victory, but the lads that came on did what they needed to do.

“We would hope to play nicer football at times but sometimes it’s about getting the result and getting the three points.”

In a game that lacked quality and goalmouth action the visitors could have broken the deadlock when Ashley Nadesan forced a good save from Rovers keeper Murphy.

But it was the home side who opened the scoring on 67 minutes when Turnbull fired home a left-footed effort from 12 yards.

Crawley continued to push forward and were handed a lifeline with 10 minutes remaining when Joe Lynch was brought down in the box, only for Dom Telford to blast his spot-kick over the bar.

Two victories in four days means Rovers slim play-off hopes remain in the balance while Crawley’s hunt for a first away win of the season continues.

A fourth defeat on the bounce means Scott Lindsey’s side stay in the relegation places having registered just one victory in their last 11 games.

Lindsey said: “It’s unfair really, we were outstanding tonight and every single player was brilliant. They deserved so much more than what we’ve come away with.

“We’re really disappointed with the result but performance-wise I thought we were really good as this is a difficult place to come and I felt we dominated the game in large parts.

“We competed really well, created chances and obviously the penalty you’d back Dom 99 times out of 100 to score that – it’s really disappointing.

“We competed really well throughout the side and were aggressive and had players who had the bit between the teeth and I thought there were lots of positives to take.

“It’s a game we wanted to win, we didn’t want to draw, we wanted to win it and the supporters could see that. I’m really disappointed as they’ve come a long way and we’re sending them home with nothing.”

