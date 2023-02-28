Portsmouth peg back Bolton while Stevenage rise to second

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Portsmouth peg back Bolton while Stevenage rise to second

By Press Association
February 28, 2023, 10:58 pm Updated: March 1, 2023, 12:40 pm
Ryley Towler fired a second-half double (Tess Derry/PA)
Ryley Towler fired a second-half double as Portsmouth dented Bolton’s automatic promotion hopes with a 3-1 win at Fratton Park.

Bolton had been hoping to close the gap on second-placed Plymouth to three points and they took the lead through Dion Charles early in the second half.

But Pompey hit back as Towler headed them level and fired them into the lead before Colby Bishop made sure of the points with a late third.

Derby climbed to within two points of fourth-placed Bolton as they bounced back from Saturday’s 4-1 defeat at Barnsley by beating Cheltenham 2-0.

David McGoldrick gave Derby a half-time lead at Pride Park and Lewis Dobbin added a second to get the Rams’ play-off bid back on track.

Peterborough moved up one place to eighth as they had Josh Knight controversially sent off in a goalless home draw against Charlton.

Posh were reduced to 10 men early in the second half when Knight was shown a straight red card following his clash with Charlton’s Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, who was lucky to escape a similar fate.

Draw specialists Lincoln had to settle for a point again after Paris Maghoma’s late equaliser clinched MK Dons a 1-1 draw at Sincil Bank.

Lincoln, who have now drawn 17 of their 32 league games this season, had taken an early lead though Daniel Mandroiu.

In League Two, Luke Norris fired a late winner for Stevenage in a 3-2 victory at AFC Wimbledon that lifted Steve Evans’s side up to second.

Dons striker Ali Al-Hamadi scored twice, either side of Carl Piergianni’s header for Stevenage and Kasey McAteer’s own goal, but Norris struck the winner with seven minutes left.

Harrogate’s winless league run was extended to six matches but they denied promotion-chasing Northampton in a 1-1 home draw.

Luke Armstrong notched his 11th league goal of the season for Harrogate a minute after Mitch Pinnock had given the Cobblers a second-half lead.

Bradford moved up to sixth place after a 2-0 victory at Gillingham as goals either side of half-time from Richie Smallwood and Andy Cook secured them a fourth win in five league games.

Salford slipped to seventh after they were held 1-1 at Barrow, who equalised through Theo Vassell’s own goal after Salford’s Ryan Watson had converted a 12th-minute penalty.

Jordan Turnbull’s second-half strike clinched Tranmere a 1-0 home win against second-bottom Crawley, who slipped to a fourth straight league defeat.

