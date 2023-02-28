Neil Wood left cursing missed chances after Salford are pegged back by Barrow

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Salford manager Neil Wood was left to rue his side’s missed chances as Barrow came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw.

Ryan Watson converted the Ammies’ first penalty of the season after 12 minutes when George Ray fouled Louie Barry.

But a Theo Vassell own goal 20 minutes from time, diverting a Sam McClelland pass beyond Alex Cairns, helped extend the Cumbrians’ unbeaten run to three games.

Both teams could have won it late on but for brilliant goalkeeping by Paul Farman and one-time Barrow loanee Cairns, the latter denying substitute Billy Waters in the closing seconds of stoppage time.

“It is two points dropped from our point of view,” said Wood. “Barrow have just beaten Bradford and Stockport so it was never going to be easy.

“But we dominated for large parts and with that domination we needed to score more, finish the game off earlier and not leave it so open.

“Barrow are a good counter-attacking team and we knew they would be a threat with that.

“We spoke about restricting their chances but for a period we played into their hands, made mistakes and set them up for a few counter attacks.

“A point is better than nothing, but we wanted six points from these last two games.

“We were really good in the first half and we were on top for most of the second until we got complacent.

“We had 11 shots inside the box which is incredible and so we would have expected to score three or four of those.”

On Salford’s penalty Wood added: “We have had so many turned down it is unbelievable.

“But Watto is one of the consistent penalty takers in training so he is top of the list.”

Barrow boss Pete Wild said: “Across the 90 minutes, Salford were probably better than us.

“But if you said we would get seven points out of nine from these last three games, we would have taken that.

“It shows the guts and determination of the group. We could have crumbled after the first half hour, Salford were all over us and 1-0 up. But we didn’t.

“Maybe had we started on the front foot like we finished, it might have been a different story

“But overall I am pleased with the point because it was another opportunity to show we can live with the top boys.

“If Salford continue to put 90 minutes together like that they are going to be right up there.”

Salford are seventh, five points off an automatic promotion place while Barrow stay 11th.