Ian Evatt backs ‘tired’ Bolton to bounce back from Portsmouth setback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Ian Evatt backs ‘tired’ Bolton to bounce back from Portsmouth setback

By Press Association
February 28, 2023, 11:04 pm
Ian Evatt’s side were beaten by Portsmouth (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Ian Evatt’s side were beaten by Portsmouth (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Bolton manager Ian Evatt blamed tiredness after his promotion-seeking side lost 3-1 at Portsmouth despite leading 1-0 with 17 minutes to play.

Dion Charles fired Bolton ahead early in the second half only for two goals from defender Ryley Towler and another from striker Colby Bishop to turn the game on its head.

Evatt said: “We talk about the finer details, the small margins in football. We’ve just not done our jobs from three set-plays. It’s not like us really.

“We’ve played eight games this month. We looked fatigued, we looked tired. Fratton Park is a really tough place to come.

“We’ll dust ourselves down, de-brief, and go again. The players have given everything this month.

“Other teams are going to have to play seven or eight games a month themselves. We’re in a strong position.

“I thought we were comfortable in the second half and had it under control. The goals came out of the blue, but that’s football when you don’t defend.

“We spoke about the defending on Monday. It was the same against Port Vale. We didn’t get punished then but did tonight.”

In an even first half Ronan Curtis came closest to putting Pompey in front, chipping over from a tight angle. Manchester United loanee Shola Shoretire also saw an effort blocked for the visitors.

Bolton took the lead on 48 minutes when a corner was forced home by Charles but Pompey drew level 17 minutes from time as Towler headed in a free-kick to claim his first goal for the club.

The home side took the lead with six minutes to play when Towler poked in his second before Bishop’s deft flick in the 87th minute sealed the points.

Portsmouth head coach John Mousinho said: “It was a great night, a great occasion. For 90 minutes the performance was there.

“The most pleasing thing was how we reacted to going one down so early in the second half. Fratton Park erupted after they scored. It lifted me and it certainly lifted the players.

“I think it was a reflection of what the fans had seen in the first half. Our equaliser at that time of the match certainly put us on top. We kept turning the screw and didn’t let up, which got us the other two goals.

“We were certainly looking for a fourth as well. Bolton are one of the best in this division, and they’ve shown that over the last few weeks.

“They were tough and made things extremely difficult, but the crowd gave us energy. It was a memorable night.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
A large emergency response has been seen on King Street. Image: DC Thomson.
Emergency services attend medical incident on Aberdeen’s busy King Street
2
The Aberdeen budget for 2023-24 could spell disaster for many locals.
Aberdeen budget: Libraries to close, school meal costs to increase and council tax to…
2
3
Raymond Esslemont and his wife Elene leaving court. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Aberdeen fish firm boss ‘never got around’ to paying almost £300,000 in taxes
4
Elgin business owner Sarah Holmes standing outside her new homeware store
‘There’s so much opportunity here’: Pencil Me In owner to open second store in…
5
Police in the Highlands took a high vantage point to detect more crimes among drivers. Image: Police Scotland.
Police tractor unit in the Highlands detects more than 30 crimes from high viewpoint
6
Samantha Gilbert, of Kittybrewster, whose only wish was to find happiness.
‘Please keep trying to get help’: Aberdeen family’s mental health plea after death of…
7
City councillors have agreed to increase council tax by 5%. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson
Aberdeen councillors agree to increase council tax by 5%
8
The cast of the show Strangers on a Plane were Angela, Tara, Lubomba, Damon and Aberdonian Stuart Ingham. Image: Stuart Ingham.
Flying high: Aberdeen man to star in Channel 4 reality show
9
Ian Evatt’s side were beaten by Portsmouth (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Iconic Inverness restaurant to close again
10
Big Noise Torry has been left reeling from the blow of having its council funding axed.
‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Big Noise Torry vows to fight on after council cuts funding

More from Press and Journal

Undated Handout Photo of Caught Snackin's rustic ravioli lasagne (Hamlyn, £20). See PA Feature FOOD Recipe Lasagne. Picture credit should read: PA Photo/Louise Hagger. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature FOOD Recipe Lasagne.
Midweek meal: This one-pan ravioli lasagne dish is ideal for busy weeknights
Roddy and Hugh Thomson from West Park won the prime hogg championship. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson
RNAS show: West Park and Hilton of Culsh win the sheep championships
The A92 on-slip is closed heading onto the A90 at Stonehaven. Image: Traffic Scotland.
Stonehaven on-slip from the A92 to the A90 closed due to a shed load
calmac ferry
CalMac provides update on potential disruption to network during several vessels overhauls
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Frank Kinnis FAI - new preferred family pic Picture shows; Frank Kinnis, left, and the scene of his death in Birkenhills Woods.. Elgin. Supplied by Family handout/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Family of dog walker killed by psychotic man 'let down by our healthcare system'
Reporter Andy Morton has a date with Fraserburgh during a visit to the UK's only fish cannery. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Inside the Fraserburgh factory fuelling worldwide TikTok sensation Tinned Fish Date Night
Fort William's Ali Macrae gets the ball ahead of Ben MacKinnon (Kilmallie).
Shinty: Three Lochaber clubs provide added edge to National Division
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Readers' letters: Scotland standing with Ukrainian citizens, deposit recycling scheme and Aberdeen budget
Ailsa Davidson as Veronica Sawyer in Heathers.
From West End to the big screen: Aberdeenshire's Ailsa Davidson on the success of…
Aberdeen's Ryan Duncan races past Livingstons Joel Nouble. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group
Interim boss Barry Robson aims to make 'outstanding' Aberdeen teen winger Ryan Duncan faster…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented