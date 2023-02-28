Ian Evatt backs ‘tired’ Bolton to bounce back from Portsmouth setback

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bolton manager Ian Evatt blamed tiredness after his promotion-seeking side lost 3-1 at Portsmouth despite leading 1-0 with 17 minutes to play.

Dion Charles fired Bolton ahead early in the second half only for two goals from defender Ryley Towler and another from striker Colby Bishop to turn the game on its head.

Evatt said: “We talk about the finer details, the small margins in football. We’ve just not done our jobs from three set-plays. It’s not like us really.

“We’ve played eight games this month. We looked fatigued, we looked tired. Fratton Park is a really tough place to come.

“We’ll dust ourselves down, de-brief, and go again. The players have given everything this month.

“Other teams are going to have to play seven or eight games a month themselves. We’re in a strong position.

“I thought we were comfortable in the second half and had it under control. The goals came out of the blue, but that’s football when you don’t defend.

“We spoke about the defending on Monday. It was the same against Port Vale. We didn’t get punished then but did tonight.”

In an even first half Ronan Curtis came closest to putting Pompey in front, chipping over from a tight angle. Manchester United loanee Shola Shoretire also saw an effort blocked for the visitors.

Bolton took the lead on 48 minutes when a corner was forced home by Charles but Pompey drew level 17 minutes from time as Towler headed in a free-kick to claim his first goal for the club.

The home side took the lead with six minutes to play when Towler poked in his second before Bishop’s deft flick in the 87th minute sealed the points.

Portsmouth head coach John Mousinho said: “It was a great night, a great occasion. For 90 minutes the performance was there.

“The most pleasing thing was how we reacted to going one down so early in the second half. Fratton Park erupted after they scored. It lifted me and it certainly lifted the players.

“I think it was a reflection of what the fans had seen in the first half. Our equaliser at that time of the match certainly put us on top. We kept turning the screw and didn’t let up, which got us the other two goals.

“We were certainly looking for a fourth as well. Bolton are one of the best in this division, and they’ve shown that over the last few weeks.

“They were tough and made things extremely difficult, but the crowd gave us energy. It was a memorable night.”