Formula One 2023: Key questions as Max Verstappen bids for hat-trick of titles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Formula One 2023: Key questions as Max Verstappen bids for hat-trick of titles

By Press Association
March 1, 2023, 6:02 am
Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc (PA)
Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc (PA)

The new Formula One season begins in Bahrain on Sunday with Max Verstappen bidding to win a hat-trick of championships.

Here, the PA news agency looks at seven key questions heading into the 2023 campaign.

Who is the favourite to win the title?

Max Verstappen. The Dutchman and his Red Bull team looked imperious at last week’s Bahrain test and it is of little surprise to see him as the odds-on man with the bookies to take another title – his third in as many years.

Verstappen raced to his second championship last year by winning 15 of the 22 rounds and the overwhelming consensus heading into Sunday’s opening round, also in Bahrain, is that the 25-year-old will be the man to beat again.

Can Hamilton challenge Verstappen?

On day one of Formula One’s only pre-season test, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff proclaimed that Mercedes have the tools to carry Lewis Hamilton and George Russell to the championship.

However, their early optimism wavered. Hamilton spoke of underlying problems with this year’s car – an evolution of last season’s machine that Hamilton was desperate to consign to history.

It seems certain that the black-liveried cars will be off Red Bull’s pace in Bahrain. But there is hope at Mercedes – perhaps misconceived – that they will make inroads.

Will Hamilton sign a new contract?

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton is gearing up for his 17th season in Formula One (Frank Augstein/AP)

Hamilton is gearing up for his 17th season in F1 with a year to run on his current £40million-a-deal.

Hamilton and Mercedes insist that a new contract – one which is likely to extend the seven-time world champion’s F1 stay into his forties – is a formality.

However, Hamilton, 38, has also said he does not want to end his career by making up the numbers and if an extension is a formality, why has it not been signed?

Should Mercedes fail to deliver Hamilton a winning car, then there is a chance, albeit a slim one, that this could be his final year in the sport.

What about the other teams?

Ferrari, with former Alfa Romeo chief Frederic Vasseur now at the helm following Mattia Binotto’s departure, will want to bounce back from a year plagued by mechanical failures and toe-curling strategic mistakes.

There were some encouraging signs in testing that Ferrari will be there or thereabouts, but whether Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will have the machine to challenge Verstappen over the course of a 23-race campaign is uncertain.

Aston Martin have underwhelmed since returning to F1, but the Silverstone squad, led by the ambitious fashion billionaire Lawrence Stroll, look ready to move up the grid.

However, McLaren could be braced for a poor campaign. CEO Zak Brown has already said his team has not met its performance targets and they looked sluggish in testing. Reliability could be a problem, too. They completed the fewest laps of any of the grid’s 10 teams.

Have there been any driver changes?

At the age of 41, Fernando Alonso is set to embark on another chapter of his remarkable career following his transfer from Alpine to Aston Martin. The double world champion replaces Sebastian Vettel, a winner of four titles, who headed for retirement.

Pierre Gasly takes Alonso’s place to join Esteban Ocon in an all-French line-up for the French team. Highly-rated Australian rookie Oscar Piastri teams up with Lando Norris at McLaren after the popular Daniel Ricciardo was told to clear his desk.

Elsewhere, veteran Nico Hulkenberg is back following Mick Schumacher’s Haas axe, while Dutchman Nyck de Vries and American Logan Sargeant are set for their first seasons on the grid with Alpha Tauri and Williams respectively.

What else has happened during the winter break?

Carlos Sainz (left), Frederic Vasseur (centre) and Charles Leclerc
Frederic Vasseur (centre) will oversee Ferrari’s challenge (Ferrari/PA Media)

Binotto’s failure to deliver the world championship for Ferrari saw him replaced by Vasseur as team principal. Andreas Seidl left McLaren to head up Alfa Romeo, which will become Audi in 2026. Andrea Stella was promoted at McLaren to fill Seidl’s shoes, while James Vowles, a key figure in Hamilton’s success with Mercedes, departed the Silver Arrows to become team principal at Williams.

Meanwhile there are question marks over Mohammed ben Sulayem’s position as FIA president following the surprise announcement that he has relinquished day-to-day control of F1 following a string of controversies.

How does the calendar look?

F1 bosses have laid down a record 23-round campaign to be completed in nine months. The Chinese Grand Prix has been cancelled and will not be replaced, while an eagerly-anticipated debut race on the Las Vegas strip is set for November. Qatar makes its second appearance on the F1 schedule.

The British Grand Prix will be on July 9, avoiding a direct clash with the Wimbledon men’s singles final (July 16) and golf’s Open Championship, which concludes on July 23.

Six sprint races, up from three last year, are also due – with Azerbaijan, Austria, Belgium, Qatar, Austin (USA) and Brazil selected as the venues.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc (PA)
Iconic Inverness restaurant to close again
2
The body was found near Aberdour Beach in Aberdour Bay, Image: Google Maps.
Woman’s body found on Aberdour Beach near Fraserburgh
3
Mr Bando in a still from one of his drill music videos
Rapper gutted man with machete in horror Fraserburgh attack
4
Urawa Red Diamonds coach Ricardo Rodriguez celebrates winning the Emperor's Cup. Image: AFLO/ Shutterstock
The lowdown on Aberdeen managerial contender Ricardo Rodriguez from the football director of his…
5
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Dr Catherine Fernando who has designed a new bag for female GPs Picture shows; Dr Catherine Fernando . unknown. Supplied by Dr Catherine Fernando Date; Unknown
Aberdeen doctor’s life changed after cancer diagnosis and she now ‘makes the most of…
6
Angus Murray leaving court: Image: DC Thomson
Pensioner who attacked ARI nurse with cutlery described by lawyer as ‘no knife-wielding maniac’
7
Local resident, Colin Gardiner, has said the park was "once magnificent" but now points out that it is left covered in "mud, rubbish, broken bins and graffiti". Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Terrace Gardens labelled the ‘forgotten park’ due to rubbish and graffiti
8
There was a public meeting about the Macduff Aldi plans on Monday night
‘We wanted this more than anything’: Emotional public meeting as council vows to get…
2
9
The Juicing Co's Vanessa Bremner is working overtime to keep the stars of ITV hydrated. Image: Vanessa Bremner
The Juicing Co: Stonehaven mum hits prime time AGAIN as Ant and Dec send…
10
Northern Lights in Skye. Image: by Isabel Nelson Rapson.
Northern Lights to brighten Scottish skies for the third night in a row

More from Press and Journal

crash Alford
Two taken to hospital following three-vehicle crash near Alford
Tain Sheriff Court
Man brandished Buckfast bottle and told victim: 'You're not so hard now'
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Bree admitted being concerned in the supplying of Cocaine Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre / Ross Bree . N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; 28/02/2023
Man offered £350 to transport cocaine worth up to £32,000
Aberdeen Women's Francesca Ogilvie. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Aberdeen Women need to play with pride against Hibs, says vice-captain Francesca Ogilvie
Joy Dunlop has made her first solo album in ten years. Image: Joy Dunlop.
Argyll weather forecaster pours sunshine onto traditional canon of Gaelic songs
Spectra is just one of Aberdeen's many cultural festivals that relies on funding (Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson)
Colin Farquhar: Aberdeen simply can't afford proposed council culture cuts
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie.(Photo by Mark Sates / SNS Group)
Ross McCrorie's versatility hailed by interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson
CR0040783, Callum Law, Inverurie, Highland League, Inverurie Locos v Fraserburgh. Picture of Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low. Saturday, January 28, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Andy Low believes Inverurie can have final say
Lewis McKay, Fraser Troup, Leah McKay and Emily Hector attended the launch in Keith today. Image: Jason Hedges.
Moray Council launches Sports Kit for All project in Keith to help youngsters get…
Liz Cameron, chief executive of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce.
Liz Cameron: Yes (first) minister, it is time for a 'reset'

Editor's Picks

Most Commented