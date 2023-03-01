On this day in 2015: Jose Mourinho leads Chelsea to League Cup win over Spurs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jose Mourinho claimed the 21st trophy of his career when Chelsea won the League Cup by beating Tottenham 2-0 at Wembley on this day in 2015.

John Terry put the Blues ahead with a deflected effort from close range before Kyle Walker turned Diego Costa’s low drive into his own net after the break.

Mourinho praised his players for their performance in the final, including those who were unable to play such as Thibaut Courtois and Filipe Luis.

John Terry put Chelsea ahead in the game (Nick Potts/PA)

“We took the competition seriously. Everyone was fantastic in this run,” said Mourinho, who had previously managed the Blues between 2004 and 2007.

“All these guys are men of the match for me, maybe more than John (Terry) and maybe more than the lucky ones to play this final.

“I feel really sorry for the other ones who didn’t play, so for me they are the man of the match because this is a team.

“I’m really proud of the guys, but celebrations in 20 minutes, (then) over, goodbye, train tomorrow, we have another game on Wednesday.”

'It's John Terry in front of the Tottenham fans!' 🙌#OnThisDay in 2015, JT and Diego Costa goals sealed a very special League Cup final victory! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/WkJFqe90pg — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 1, 2020

Mourinho also hailed the impact of his Spurs counterpart Mauricio Pochettino.

“I’m really happy,” said Mourinho. “I think I should start by talking about Tottenham and about Mauricio, because they are a fantastic team.

“He’s building a great team, they gave us a very difficult match and I feel sorry for them. He (Pochettino) is doing a fantastic work and is having a great evolution in his career.”

Chelsea finished the season as Premier League champions but Mourinho departed the club in December after losing nine of their opening 16 games of the 2015-16 campaign.