Football rumours: Erik ten Hag targeting at least two major summer signings

What the papers say

Erik ten Hag is targeting at least two major Manchester United signings in the summer, according to the Manchester Evening News. The Red Devils boss is understood to be open to a second pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong, 25, amid ongoing financial issues at the LaLiga club. While the United manager could also possibly endorse a move for Borussia Dortmund’s England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19.

Meanwhile, The Telegraph reports Manchester City are interested in Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic. The 28-year-old has attracted the interest of City boss Pep Guardiola, with the midfielder facing a big decision over his Chelsea future.

Could Croatia’s Mateo Kovacic be heading to Manchester City? (Mike Egerton/PA)

Elsewhere, Arsenal target Vitor Roque says he is ready to complete a mega-money transfer to Barcelona as he detailed his ambition to learn from Robert Lewandowski. The Daily Express writes that the 18-year-old Athletico Paranaense frontman recently finished joint top-goalscorer (six goals) at the South American Under-20 Championship as he helped Brazil win their 12th CONMEBOL Sudamericano Sub-20 title.

And the Chronicle Live reports Kieran Tierney, 25, is open to a move to Newcastle this summer if Arsenal continue to keep him sidelined. The Gunners full-back has been restricted to starts in the FA Cup since the turn of the year and will not accept playing second best to Oleksandr Zinchenko for much longer.

Social media round-up

Man Utd takeover 'set to be DELAYED until May as Glazers disagree over whether to drop £6m valuation'https://t.co/ypPGjIEyT9 — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) February 28, 2023

EXCL: Uruguayan winger Facundo Torres will extend the contract with MLS side Orlando City, agreement in place until 2027 — here Torres with agents Egardo Lasalvia & Gustavo Santorini 🚨🟣🇺🇾 #transfers #MLS ➕ Understand there will be release clause worth $30m into new contract. pic.twitter.com/eOT3lTd4Rj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 28, 2023

Players to watch

Liverpool’s Naby Keita is reportedly being monitored by former club RB Leipzig (Mike Egerton/PA)

Naby Keita: German outlet Bild reports the 28-year-old Liverpool midfielder is being monitored by his former club RB Leipzig ahead of the expiry of his contract.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia: Gazzetta dello Sport says Napoli are planning to fend off interest in the 22-year-old Georgia winger by doubling his salary and extending his contract until 2028.