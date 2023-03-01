West Ham vice-chair Karren Brady becomes director of club’s women’s team

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

West Ham have announced that vice-chair Karren Brady has become a director of the club’s women’s team.

Baroness Brady, fellow board member Tara Warren and director of ticketing Nicola Keye will all sit on the board of West Ham United Women.

Brady said: “I am delighted to be able to confirm this important and exciting new level of senior support for West Ham United Women, as we continue to enhance all areas of the football club and build upon our role as an equity leader in football.

“The women’s game is the fastest growing sport in the United Kingdom and at West Ham United we have made tremendous strides forward since being granted FA Women’s Super League status five years ago.

“Tara and Nicola have a wealth of valuable experience in football and business and together we will work tirelessly to ensure that West Ham United Women continue to go from strength to strength, on and off the field.”

West Ham, managed by former player Paul Konchesky, currently lie seventh in the WSL.