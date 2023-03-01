Andy Walker believes Celtic will only extend lead over Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Andy Walker believes Celtic will only extend lead over Rangers

By Press Association
March 1, 2023, 3:22 pm
Celtic have a big lead over Rangers at the top of the table (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Andy Walker believes the nine-point gap between Celtic and Rangers at the top of the cinch Premiership “will only get bigger” before the end of the season.

The Hoops built up their current advantage over their city rivals before the World Cup break when Giovanni van Bronckhorst was in charge of the Gers.

Since then Michael Beale has taken the reins at Ibrox and has matched the Hoops stride for stride in the league by collecting 31 points from a possible 33.

However, after watching Celtic inflict a first defeat on the Englishman as they beat Rangers 2-1 in Sunday’s Viaplay Cup semi-final at Hampden, Walker believes Ange Postecoglou’s team are ready to pull further clear at the summit.

“Ange Postecoglou is just used to winning and he wants to win with a bit of style,” pundit and former Celtic striker Walker told Sky Sports.

“You are right to highlight that nine-point gap, I think it will only get bigger.

“Celtic are on an astonishing run since they lost that game last September to St Mirren, who they play this weekend, but they bounced back so well from that defeat.

“They have got a nine-point gap and they have still got Rangers to play a couple of times in the league, home and away, and I can only see them adding to that lead.

“Obviously the Scottish Cup can go anywhere, as anyone can get a victory in any 90 minutes. I don’t think anyone will be mentioning it at Celtic, but they will certainly have their eye on yet another treble.”

Walker was surprised that Beale chose to start recently-recruited midfielders Todd Cantwell and Nicolas Raskin on the bench.

“These are the two players that were identified in the January window to make Rangers better, to make a difference and give them more quality and maybe to play a bit more football,” he added.

“The fact that they didn’t play was a bit surprising, but I think Michael Beale must realise he has not got the depth of squad and he’s not got the same quality that Celtic have.

“I’m sure these two players will play from now until the end of the season, but Rangers need strengthening in the summer. They’ve got a number of players out of contract, some who they would like to keep.

“It takes a lot of money to get the type of quality Celtic have and I am not convinced Rangers have that amount of money. I think Michael Beale will have to spend wisely and get value for money.”

Celtic have a big lead over Rangers at the top of the table (Andrew Milligan/PA)
