Tim Bresnan accused of using racist language towards Azeem Rafiq’s sister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Tim Bresnan accused of using racist language towards Azeem Rafiq’s sister

By Press Association
March 1, 2023, 5:14 pm Updated: March 1, 2023, 5:35 pm
Tim Bresnan did not attend the hearing (Mike Egerton/PA)
Tim Bresnan did not attend the hearing (Mike Egerton/PA)

Tim Bresnan has been accused of using a racist comment towards Azeem Rafiq’s sister while the England and Wales Cricket Board told a disciplinary panel it is “more likely than not” three former Yorkshire players used racist or discriminatory language.

The public Cricket Discipline Commission hearing into allegations of racism from former Yorkshire player Rafiq began in London on Wednesday with the cases of Matthew Hoggard, Bresnan and John Blain being heard.

The former Yorkshire trio all deny a charge of bringing the game into disrepute and allegations of using racial or discriminatory language.

Azeem Rafiq arrives for the CDC panel hearing on Wednesday
Azeem Rafiq arrives for the CDC panel hearing on Wednesday (James Manning/PA)

ECB lawyer Jane Mulcahy KC stated it is “more likely than not” each of the trio used the racist phrases being alleged – which included “P***” – due to a number of reasons, including the systemic use of racist or discriminatory language during the relevant period at Yorkshire.

During the first day of proceedings it was alleged Bresnan used a racial slur against Rafiq’s sister Amna in 2014.

Bresnan, Mulcahy said, is alleged to have directed the term “fit P***” and “FP” towards Asian women, including Rafiq’s sister Amna at an official Yorkshire media day.

He was also alleged to have referred to Rafiq and Asian team-mates Adil Rashid, Ajmal Shahzad and Rana Naved-ul-Hasan as “the brothers” and “you lot”.

Bresnan denies the allegations. He said the term “brothers” was used but not in a racial or discriminatory context. He detailed his use of the term “brothers” or “bro” in WhatsApp messages or group chats as part of his defence.

Yorkshire's Headingley Stadium
Yorkshire admitted four amended charges (Danny Lawson/PA)

He also insisted he had no recollections of using the phrase “you lot” in a match against Derbyshire and claimed to have never met Amna Rafiq.

But Mulcahy insisted for each alleged charge that “on balance of probability, more likely than not, that he used the phrase and it was racist or discriminatory”.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan, Hoggard, Bresnan, Blain, Andrew Gale and Richard Pyrah all face charges related to the use of racially discriminatory language, with Vaughan the only one set to appear in person at the hearing.

Yorkshire admitted four amended charges and Gary Ballance admitted a charge which meant both were not required to participate.

Mulcahy also set out the allegations against former England bowler Hoggard, which included creating and using the term “Rafa the Kaffir”, repeated use of the word “P***”, referring to Rafiq and other players as “you lot” and use of the term “TBM” (token black man) towards team-mate Ismail Dawood.

Former England and Yorkshire bowler Matthew Hoggard denied his comments had any racist or discriminatory intent
Former England and Yorkshire bowler Matthew Hoggard denied his comments had any racist or discriminatory intent (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Hoggard admitted using the term “Rafa the Kaffir”, but denied he created it and it was used in the context alleged. He admitted it did breach ECB directive 3.3.

He admitted the use of the word “P***” but denied any racist or discriminatory intent and could not remember exactly on what occasions this occurred. He also denied it breached ECB directive.

While Hoggard also admitted using the phrase “you lot”, he denied the use of it to identify a group of ethnic minority players and denied it breached ECB directive 3.3.

Hoggard did admit to using the phrase “TBM” or “token black man” and that it breached directive 3.3 but denied it had any racist or discriminatory intent.

Mulcahy told the panel “it is obvious that Hoggard has caused prejudice and/or disrepute for cricket and himself” due to the systemic use of racist or discriminatory language at Yorkshire and the fact he admitted to using the word “P***”.

Mulcahy then moved to “correct a number of misrepresentations” made by Hoggard, Bresnan and Richard Pyrah, who have refused to attend the hearing along with Blain and Gale.

Michael Vaughan is set to appear in person at the hearing
Michael Vaughan is set to appear in person at the hearing (Mike Egerton/PA)

She said the ECB had written to Pyrah on February 9 last year and received a response “in some considerable detail” on February 20. He then required an interview which was conducted on April 8.

Former all-rounder Bresnan also claimed not to have been interviewed, which the ECB insists was “evidently incorrect” as it has a transcript of the interview.

Hoggard made a similar claim, with the ECB saying he “was provided with the opportunity to provide written responses to the allegations, which he did, before informing the ECB that he did not intend to respond further”.

The ECB also highlighted that the five non-attendees had “denied themselves the opportunity to challenge Rafiq’s allegations” by withdrawing from the process.

Bresnan’s case was heard in the afternoon session but only after witnesses Rafiq, Meena Botros, Dawood and James Buttler had been called before the panel only to leave once they confirmed their signatures on their witness statements.

Blain’s case brought proceedings to an end with the former Yorkshire bowler alleged to have referred to Pakistani players as “P***” or “P***s” at pre-season training in 2010.

Azeem Rafiq, centre, had to confirm his signature on his witness statement Wednesday
Azeem Rafiq, centre, had to confirm his signature on his witness statement Wednesday (James Manning/PA)

According to Rafiq, Blain justified the term by explaining it was the same as “calling a British person a Brit”.

Majid Haq will give evidence on Friday but his witness statement was read out and he alleged Blain used the phrase “P***” during 2007.

Haq insisted he challenged Blain, who is alleged to have defended himself by saying he would describe an Australian as an Aussie and use the term Kiwi to describe someone from New Zealand.

Blain denied the allegations or that the conversation ever took place.

Mulcahy again alleged “it was more likely than not” that Blain used racial or discriminatory language.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
A large emergency response has been seen on King Street. Image: DC Thomson.
Emergency services attend medical incident on Aberdeen’s busy King Street
2
The Aberdeen budget for 2023-24 could spell disaster for many locals.
Aberdeen budget: Libraries to close, school meal costs to increase and council tax to…
3
Raymond Esslemont and his wife Elene leaving court. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Aberdeen fish firm boss ‘never got around’ to paying almost £300,000 in taxes
4
Elgin business owner Sarah Holmes standing outside her new homeware store
‘There’s so much opportunity here’: Pencil Me In owner to open second store in…
5
Police in the Highlands took a high vantage point to detect more crimes among drivers. Image: Police Scotland.
Police tractor unit in the Highlands detects more than 30 crimes from high viewpoint
6
Samantha Gilbert, of Kittybrewster, whose only wish was to find happiness.
‘Please keep trying to get help’: Aberdeen family’s mental health plea after death of…
7
City councillors have agreed to increase council tax by 5%. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson
Aberdeen councillors agree to increase council tax by 5%
8
The cast of the show Strangers on a Plane were Angela, Tara, Lubomba, Damon and Aberdonian Stuart Ingham. Image: Stuart Ingham.
Flying high: Aberdeen man to star in Channel 4 reality show
9
Tim Bresnan did not attend the hearing (Mike Egerton/PA)
Iconic Inverness restaurant to close again
10
Big Noise Torry has been left reeling from the blow of having its council funding axed.
‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Big Noise Torry vows to fight on after council cuts funding

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Frank Kinnis FAI - new preferred family pic Picture shows; Frank Kinnis, left, and the scene of his death in Birkenhills Woods.. Elgin. Supplied by Family handout/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Family of dog walker killed by psychotic man 'let down by our healthcare system'
Reporter Andy Morton has a date with Fraserburgh during a visit to the UK's only fish cannery. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Inside the Fraserburgh factory fuelling worldwide TikTok sensation Tinned Fish Date Night
Fort William's Ali Macrae gets the ball ahead of Ben MacKinnon (Kilmallie).
Shinty: Three Lochaber clubs provide added edge to National Division
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Readers' letters: Scotland standing with Ukrainian citizens, deposit recycling scheme and Aberdeen budget
Ailsa Davidson as Veronica Sawyer in Heathers.
From West End to the big screen: Aberdeenshire's Ailsa Davidson on the success of…
Aberdeen's Ryan Duncan races past Livingstons Joel Nouble. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group
Interim boss Barry Robson aims to make 'outstanding' Aberdeen teen winger Ryan Duncan faster…
29 October 2022. Turriff United FC, The Haughs, Bridge of Turriff, Turriff, Scotland. This is from the Breedon Highland League Football Match between Turriff United FC and Brechin City FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- L -- Marc Scott of Brechin and R - Callan Gray of Turriff
Title-chasing Brechin secure three players on new deals
The after school club provides childcare for 35 families. Image: Dornoch Allsorts
Planned Highland Council cuts 'fatal' for Dornoch after school club
Andrejs Romanovs filmed his trial and posted in on TikTok. Image: DC Thomson
Domestic abuser filmed own trial from dock - then posted it on TikTok
5% increase for council tax in Moray. Image: Chris Donnan/ Design team
Moray Council tax rise: How much will it cost me?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented