John Fury joins Twitter and Joe Root reflects – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 1.

Football

Tributes poured in for Just Fontaine.

The legendary France striker Just Fontaine has passed away, aged 89. Having scored 30 times in just 21 international appearances, he is globally renowned as the top goalscorer at a single World Cup finals with an incredible 13 goals in 1958 in Sweden. Rest in peace, 'Justo'. pic.twitter.com/rZstuIzOWJ — UEFA (@UEFA) March 1, 2023

RIP Just Fontaine. A legend of French football who has sadly left us and a sad day for all at Paris Saint-Germain, a club he led to the first division 50 years ago. pic.twitter.com/HovqldRTir — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) March 1, 2023

Meilleur buteur de l'histoire d'une phase finale de Coupe du Monde avec 13 buts en 1958, 𝗝𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝗙𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗲 s’est éteint cette nuit à 89 ans. C'est avec la plus grande émotion que la FFF adresse ses condoléances à sa famille et à ses proches.https://t.co/ztITjXZyua — FFF (@FFF) March 1, 2023

Manchester City celebrated their FA Cup win.

A brace against Bristol 😉 pic.twitter.com/Z72qBv6RgA — Phil Foden (@PhilFoden) February 28, 2023

Job done and through to the quarters 🤩 well done boys 💙 pic.twitter.com/94PtXe7Inp — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) February 28, 2023

Agent Grealish?

Top top talent 👏🏻⚽️ https://t.co/INE2qUldli — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) March 1, 2023

England turned the clock back.

Last-minute winner! ⌛️#OnThisDay in 2006, Joe Cole scored late on as the #ThreeLions came from behind to beat Uruguay at Anfield! pic.twitter.com/ddXPgtNPSk — England (@England) March 1, 2023

Happy birthday.

Cricket

Dawid Malan fired England to victory.

A 𝘀𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 match-winning century from @dmalan29 👏 A special knock from a special player, congratulations Mala 🥰 pic.twitter.com/4PSkimupD5 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 1, 2023

Joe Root reflected on a memorable Test.

What a Test match and series to be part of. Didn’t go our way but an amazing advert for the game between two teams who gave it everything. Can’t wait for the summer already! pic.twitter.com/nlC3xMPTL3 — Joe Root (@root66) March 1, 2023

Formula One

Strike a pose!

📸 “ELLEMEN” cover, March 2023 pic.twitter.com/rQHscHS1j6 — 周冠宇 | Zhou Guanyu 🇨🇳 (@ZhouGuanyu24) March 1, 2023

Charles Leclerc was all shook up!

Shadow boxing.

Boxing

John Fury gave the people what they want.

Due to public demand, allow me to welcome my Dad officially onto twitter: @GypsyJohnFury_ @elonmusk are you ready!? 👑🥊#BigJohnFury pic.twitter.com/vrJ5wiPWjQ — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) March 1, 2023

Deontay Wilder planned a family trip.

I think I’ll go visit my Grandma in the Philippines next she’s turning 80 next year 🖤🥰#LoveHer — Deontay Wilder (@BronzeBomber) March 1, 2023

But he could do with 40 winks!

I Haven't slept in 5 days….Now I'm in London it's time to go to work🤴🏿💪🏿👊🏿#IllSleepWhenIDie — Deontay Wilder (@BronzeBomber) March 1, 2023