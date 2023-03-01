Jim Goodwin appointed Dundee United boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jim Goodwin appointed Dundee United boss

By Press Association
March 1, 2023, 8:35 pm
Jim Goodwin has been appointed Dundee Utd manager (Steve Welsh/PA)
Jim Goodwin has been appointed Dundee Utd manager (Steve Welsh/PA)

Dundee United have appointed Jim Goodwin to lead their cinch Premiership survival bid and the new manager’s first game in charge will be against former club Aberdeen this weekend.

The 41-year-old Irishman emerged as the leading contender to succeed Liam Fox on Wednesday afternoon after Craig Levein, who had been touted for a potential return to Tannadice 12 years on from his first stint in charge, dropped out of the running.

Goodwin has agreed a deal to become the new United manager until the end of the season and he is confident he can keep them in the top flight despite the fact they currently languish four points adrift at the foot of the table.

“I’m delighted to be given the opportunity to manage this fabulous club which has a rich history and a passionate fanbase,” Goodwin told the United website as his appointment was confirmed on Wednesday evening.

“I recognise the job at hand – the sole aim for the remainder of the season is to maintain our Premiership status.

“I realise it is a huge task but I wouldn’t have taken the job on if I didn’t believe in the players, staff and my own abilities to be successful here.

“I’m incredibly excited to get started on my journey with Dundee United.”

Goodwin – who kicked off his managerial career with Alloa and then St Mirren – was appointed by Aberdeen last February but was sacked just over four weeks ago after a string of poor results since the World Cup break, culminating in a 1-0 Scottish Cup defeat by sixth-tier Darvel and a 6-0 defeat away to Hibernian in the Premiership.

However, he has been identified as the most suitable candidate by United owner Mark Ogren to replace Fox, who was axed on Sunday after six defeats on the spin. Goodwin’s first game in charge will be at home to the Dons – whom he led for 11 months – this Saturday.

“Alongside the other board members, Scott Ogren and Jimmy Fyffe, I wholeheartedly have confidence that Jim is the man to take us into this vital part of the season,” said Ogren.

“As soon as we spoke, I sensed his desire and hunger to succeed for the benefit of Dundee United. His knowledge of the league and the opposition was an important factor and he really impressed the board with his passion for the challenge we face.

“As a club, I would ask everyone of a tangerine persuasion to unite behind his leadership of the squad as we look to end the season positively.”

Goodwin becomes United’s third manager of a turbulent season, with Fox having taken over from Jack Ross, who was sacked at the end of August after just nine games in charge in all competitions.

Sporting director Tony Asghar followed Fox out the door this week after coming under fire from supporters in recent months as a result of the team’s malaise this term.

