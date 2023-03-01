Who dares wins – Former Marine Jason Fox addresses England’s Six Nations squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Who dares wins – Former Marine Jason Fox addresses England’s Six Nations squad

By Press Association
March 1, 2023, 10:04 pm
Jason Fox has addressed England’s Six Nations squad (Pete Dadds/Channel 4/PA)
Jason Fox has addressed England’s Six Nations squad (Pete Dadds/Channel 4/PA)

Steve Borthwick has recruited the special forces to inspire England as they enter the most challenging phase of the Guinness Six Nations.

Jason Fox, star of the reality TV show ‘SAS: Who Dares Wins’, addressed Borthwick’s title hopefuls at their Brighton training camp on Wednesday ahead of their blockbuster clashes with France and Ireland.

Fox was a sergeant in the Special Boat Service having joined the Royal Marines as a 16-year-old, becoming the latest in a long list of outside speakers to perform a Q&A with the England squad.

“Some of the other boys would be good in the SAS! Probably Tom and Ben Curry, they’d be alright,” prop Mako Vunipola said.

Steve Borthwick is using outside speakers to address his England squad
Steve Borthwick is using outside speakers to address his England squad (David Davies/PA)

England cricketers Jonny Bairstow and Alastair Cook and Tour de France winner Bradley Wiggins have given talks in the past, but for Vunipola it is former Manchester United captain Roy Keane who made the biggest impact.

“His career speaks for itself, he’s a serial winner. I’m a United supporter anyway, so when they said he was coming in I was buzzing for that,” Vunipola said.

“When he spoke to us he was a great character – very funny and a great story teller. But also you can see he has an intensity to him that makes you think ‘whatever he says, I’m following him’.

“Even now I’ll go back and say, ‘do you remember when Roy came in?’ And everyone just remembers it.

Mako Vunipola enjoyed Roy Keane's visit to the England camp
Mako Vunipola enjoyed Roy Keane’s visit to the England camp (Mike Egerton/PA)

“You don’t really remember the stories, but you do remember just sitting there and being glued to it, listening to every word he says.”

England will need all the inspiration they can get knowing they face the game’s top ranked sides on successive weekends.

France visit Twickenham on Saturday week knowing another defeat would end their title defence and seven days later Ireland lie in wait at the Aviva Stadium as favourites to lift the crown.

Since being edged by Scotland in round one, England have built with solid wins against Italy and Wales, but their Six Nations is about to become considerably tougher.

“France and Ireland are the leading teams in world rugby at the minute. To have them back-to-back is a test of where we are,” Vunipola said.

“The biggest thing for them is the consistency they bring. It doesn’t matter what game they play in, they always play to a high level. That’s something we have to aspire to.

“We’re not miles off but we still have a long way to. We have to have the confidence we can beat them. We can’t go into the game already accepting defeat.

“We know all we can do is go out there and put in a performance we’re proud of. If we do that we can walk off with our heads held high. Hopefully we can take the challenge to them.”

