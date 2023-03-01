Vincent Kompany set for Man City return with Burnley in FA Cup quarter-finals

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany is set to make an emotional return to Manchester City after the clubs were paired together in the FA Cup quarter-final draw.

Former City skipper Kompany, who won four Premier League titles and two FA Cups among his haul of trophies during his 11-year-stay with the club, will take the Clarets to the Etihad Stadium later this month.

The Sky Bet Championship leaders booked their showdown with the reigning English champions minutes before the draw courtesy of a 1-0 win over League One Fleetwood thanks to Connor Roberts’ 90th-minute strike.

Here's your full draw for the #EmiratesFACup quarter-final 👇 — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) March 1, 2023

League Two Grimsby’s reward for their shock 2-1 win at top-flight Southampton is a trip to Brighton.

Gavan Holohan’s penalty double either side of half-time produced a huge upset at St Mary’s and left them one win away from a trip to Wembley.

The Mariners, who have reached the quarter-finals for the first time since the Second World War, sit in 16th place in the fourth tier, while the Seagulls lie eighth in the Premier League.

Carabao Cup winners Manchester United will entertain top-flight rivals Fulham with a place in the semi-finals at stake.

𝐓𝐇𝐈𝐒 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐄𝐕𝐄𝐑 𝐆𝐈𝐕𝐄𝐒 𝐔𝐏 pic.twitter.com/OaYvKPjWxD — Grimsby Town F.C. (@officialgtfc) March 1, 2023

They had to come from behind to beat West Ham 3-1 at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening three days after their Wembley victory over Newcastle.

United, who have lifted the trophy on 12 occasions but not since 2016, won 2-1 when the sides met in the league at Craven Cottage in November with substitute Alejandro Garnacho’s last-gasp strike securing the points.

The final tie will see Championship promotion hopefuls Sheffield United host second-tier counterparts Blackburn.

Sheffield United’s Iliman Ndiaye (right) celebrates his winner against Tottenham (Mike Egerton/PA)

The Blades dumped top-flight Tottenham out of the competition with a 1-0 win at Bramall Lane on Wednesday evening with Iliman Ndiaye scoring the winner.

Second-placed United are nine points better off than Rovers in fourth having played a game more and won 3-0 in August’s league fixture in South Yorkshire.

The fixtures will take place over the weekend of March 18 and 19.