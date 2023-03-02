Michael Beale vows major reshuffle at Rangers with three or four big arrivals

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Michael Beale will look to bring in three or four “massive impact” players as part of his wider summer revamp at Rangers.

The Gers boss is still smarting from the 2-1 defeat by Old Firm rivals Celtic in the Viaplay Cup final at Hampden Park on Sunday.

It was the former Rangers assistant coach’s first defeat in 15 games since taking over from Giovanni van Bronckhorst but it brought a heap of criticism, with fans aware that Ange Postecoglou’s side are nine points clear at the top of the cinch Premiership with only the Scottish Cup now up for grabs this season.

A clutch of players including Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos, Allan McGregor, Ryan Jack, Scott Arfield and Steven Davis are out of contract at the end of the season.

Ahead of the visit of second-bottom Kilmarnock in the league on Saturday, Beale said the defeat by Celtic was a “huge disappointment” as he looked to the future.

“It is clear that the football we are playing at the moment and the way I would like us to play is probably not aligned so we have to keep moving forward,” said the former QPR boss, who revealed John Souttar returns to the squad while fellow long-term injured defender Ridvan Yilmaz will play a reserve game before he is back.

“The summer window is very important to the football club. I think we need to recruit three or four who are going to make a massive impact to the team.

“We need to obviously sort out the futures of the ones who are here and maybe we have to change one or two who are in contract as well. There is no exact number. I need to make a strong team.

“At the moment we have a recipe to a certain level but we fell short at the weekend. I am definitely clear on the direction we need to go.

“We need to make a big shift in the energy we have on the pitch on matchday. That is recruiting. It might be developing, promoting from within as well.

“The team needs to show more and that starts with me. I have to do better because it is clear that although we had done well in the previous 14 games, the first half was enough for me to know we have to do a hell of a lot of work.

“I don’t want wins against other opposition, who are in different places in the league, to overshadow what we have to do – win, not compete, and compete better in Europe.

“It is important we start the rebuild as soon as possible. We have started behind the scenes but come the summer it will be an interesting moment in terms of changing the make-up of the group. We need to reduce the number of the squad.

“I said before that 25 per cent of the squad would turn over and I am sticking by that. Players have been identified, it is about getting that work done swiftly.”