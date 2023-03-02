Wales determined to shut out ‘external noise’ in tough Six Nations campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wales determined to shut out ‘external noise’ in tough Six Nations campaign

By Press Association
March 2, 2023, 3:05 pm
Jonathan Thomas expects a tough challenge against Six Nations opponents Italy in Rome (David Davies/PA)
Jonathan Thomas expects a tough challenge against Six Nations opponents Italy in Rome (David Davies/PA)

Assistant coach Jonathan Thomas says there will always be “external noise” as Wales approach the final fortnight of a Guinness Six Nations campaign that has produced far more questions than answers.

Wales head to Rome for an appointment with Italy on Saturday week that is likely to decide which country props up this season’s Six Nations table.

It is 20 years since Wales last finished bottom of the pile but successive defeats against Ireland, Scotland and England have left them scrambling around the basement.

With reigning Six Nations champions France their final opponents in Paris, victory over the Azzurri is essential to hopes of Wales avoiding the wooden spoon.

Off the field, it has also been a difficult time with the threat of a players’ strike engulfing the build-up to England’s Cardiff visit before compromises were reached with Welsh rugby powerbrokers on subjects like Wales’ 60-cap selection rule and fixed-variable contracts.

“As we all know, there has been some adversity for the players in the last few weeks, so that has been challenging for them,” Wales assistant coach and contact specialist Thomas said.

“I have been involved with English rugby for the last few years and there is huge adversity with the clubs there. It’s where rugby is a little bit at the moment.

“Rugby goes through these cycles. My first (Wales) cap in 2003 was off the back of a disappointing Six Nations. The players threatened to strike. It is almost a little bit like history is repeating itself.

“There are peaks and troughs, politics come into it now and again. Is it ideal? No.

“It’s important we stay focused. There is external noise – that is always going to be the case – but it is important that you worry about the things you can control.”

Wales have lost 12 of their last 15 Tests, including a home defeat against Italy a year ago, while they last won a Six Nations game in February 2022.

Wales players
Disconsolate Wales players after losing to Italy in the 2022 Six Nations (Mike Egerton/PA)

And there are just five Tests left before Wales’ World Cup opener against Fiji in Bordeaux, so time is not on their side ahead of that global showpiece.

Thomas added: “In international rugby, the margins are really small.

“When you win, you are never as good as you think. When you lose, you are never as bad as you think. You are never as far away from turning the corner as potentially people on the outside think you are.

“I think it is probably one of the best Italy teams I have seen. It’s really impressive how they have grown and developed, and we know it is going to be a tough challenge.

“For us, we can’t be afraid of failure. We can’t fear failure. It’s staying focused on us and us getting better. It is still a game where you need to do the basics repeatedly well.”

Thomas, meanwhile, delivered encouraging fitness news on fly-half Owen Williams and prop Gareth Thomas, who were both forced off during the England game.

Wales fly-half Owen Williams
Owen Williams has returned to training after suffering a knock to his hip (David Davies/PA)

“We are pretty confident with Owen and Gareth. They are back in training,” Jonathan Thomas said.

“Owen was a little bit of a hip, a high-ball collision; Gareth was a bit of a back spasm, and we are confident about both of those players.

“‘Cuthy’ (wing Alex Cuthbert) is to be assessed. He has got a foot injury, and at the moment it is not known how severe that is.”

