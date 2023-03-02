Mix of experienced players and new faces in England’s Women’s Six Nations squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mix of experienced players and new faces in England’s Women’s Six Nations squad

By Press Association
March 2, 2023, 3:09 pm
England head coach Simon Middleton has named a 42-player training squad for the upcoming Women’s Six Nations (Brett Phibbs/PA)
England head coach Simon Middleton has named a 42-player training squad for the upcoming Women’s Six Nations (Brett Phibbs/PA)

England head coach Simon Middleton has named a mix of dependable veterans and uncapped talent in his 42-player training squad for the upcoming Women’s Six Nations.

The Red Roses, who will be looking to claim a fifth consecutive title and fourth straight Grand Slam, begin their 2023 campaign against Scotland at Newcastle’s Kingston Park on Saturday, March 25.

England start the first of two pre-Championship preparation camps at St George’s Park on Monday, March 6, with Sarah Hunter and Marlie Packer set to co-captain the side.

Hunter – English rugby’s most-capped player of either gender with 140 appearances – has, said Middleton, “made it clear she will not be involved in the 2025 World Cup as a player, so it’s essential we look to continue to grow our leadership quality and depth.

Co-captain Sarah Hunter has announced she will not continue playing until the 2025 World Cup
Co-captain Sarah Hunter (Brett Phibbs/PA)

“Marlie is already an integral part of our leadership group, so this is a natural progression for her to co-captain the side and continue to develop her leadership skills.”

Flanker Packer, who plays her club rugby with Allianz Premier 15s side Saracens, has 89 caps for her country, while Harlequins hooker Amy Cokayne (70 caps), Saracens forward Poppy Cleall (63 caps), Gloucester-Hartpury scrum-half Natasha ‘Mo’ Hunt (60 caps) and Bristol Bears centre Amber Reed (62 caps) are among those set to lend an experienced presence to the side.

Middleton, who announced he would step down at the conclusion of this year’s tournament, also invited nine uncapped players to camp including Ellie Rugman, May Campbell, Emily Robinson, Kelsey Clifford, Liz Crake, Hannah Sims, Nancy McGillivray, Elizabeth Duffy and Ella Wyrwas.

Middleton said: “There are a number of new faces in this squad and while we are missing experienced players, this is a great opportunity for these younger players and we’re looking forward to working with them.

“There is always a regeneration period after any World Cup and this one is no different.

“Those selected have performed very well in the Allianz Premier 15s and deserve their opportunity.”

The Red Roses boss has a number of players unavailable to him – including fly-half Zoe Harrison, who sustained a torn ACL and will also miss the remainder of Saracens’ season, the club said on Wednesday.

Others ruled out include Hannah Botterman, Vickii Cornborough, Vicky Fleetwood, Laura Keates and Emily Scarratt.

Bristol Bears lock Abbie Ward announced her pregnancy in January and will also be unavailable, though she and Scarratt will be with the side on set days throughout the tournament to support with the coaching delivery.

Middleton said: “Both Abbie Ward and Emily Scarratt expressed a wish to support our Six Nations campaign despite their playing absence. Both are an integral part of our strategy and leadership group and in my opinion, have great coaching potential in terms of their knowledge and their delivery.

“Coaching is an area of the women’s game we all recognise as one of the next big pillars to put in place, so it stands to reason that we jump on this opportunity to support both in an area they have expressed a wish to develop.”

England’s 2023 TikTok Women’s Six Nations squad:

Forwards: Zoe Aldcroft (Gloucester-Hartpury), Sarah Beckett (Gloucester-Hartpury), Sarah Bern (Bristol Bears), May Campbell (Saracens), Bryony Cleall (Harlequins), Poppy Cleall (Saracens), Kelsey Clifford (Saracens), Amy Cokayne (Harlequins), Liz Crake (Wasps), Lark Davies (Bristol Bears), Rosie Galligan (Harlequins), Detysha Harper (Loughborough Lightning), Sarah Hunter (Loughborough Lightning), Sadia Kabeya (Loughborough Lightning), Poppy Leitch (Exeter Chiefs), Alex Matthews (Gloucester-Hartpury), Maud Muir (Gloucester-Hartpury), Cath O’Donnell (Loughborough Lightning), Marlie Packer (Saracens), Connie Powell (Gloucester-Hartpury), Emily Robinson (Harlequins), Hannah Sims (Harlequins), Morwenna Talling (Loughborough Lightning).

Backs: Holly Aitchison (Saracens), Jess Breach (Saracens), Abby Dow (Harlequins), Elizabeth Duffy (Sale Sharks), Tatyana Heard (Gloucester-Hartpury), Natasha Hunt (Gloucester-Hartpury), Leanne Infante (Saracens), Ellie Kildunne (Harlequins), Claudia MacDonald (Exeter Chiefs), Nancy McGillivray (Exeter Chiefs), Sarah McKenna (Saracens), Lucy Packer (Harlequins), Amber Reed (Bristol Bears), Helena Rowland (Loughborough Lightning), Ellie Rugman (Gloucester-Hartpury), Emma Sing (Gloucester-Hartpury), Lydia Thompson (Worcester Warriors), Lagi Tuima (Harlequins)
Ella Wyrwas (Saracens).

