Manchester United celebrate FA Cup progress – Thursday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 2.

Football

Manchester United celebrated FA Cup progress.

One game away from Wembley 🏟️👊🏾. What a finish from the kid 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ftrTlDMHmk — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) March 1, 2023

Eddie Nketiah was also pleased with his night’s work.

Cricket

Chris Woakes celebrated his birthday with his England team-mates.

Team meal 🥰 Happy birthday, Woakesy 🎂 pic.twitter.com/pN1EO0Lq3Y — England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 2, 2023

Kate Cross set sail for the WPL

Boxing

Tyson Fury was supporting World Book Day.

#WorldBookDay today! Shout out to this champ right here 👑🥊 Reading enriches and I hope my book and story can continue to inspire 📚 #WorldBookDay2023 pic.twitter.com/n6DKOzrJRf — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) March 2, 2023

Felipe Massa was back on the F1 circuit.

Lewis Hamilton sported a new look

Lewis with his first look of the season 😎 pic.twitter.com/9vWFYFqKAT — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) March 2, 2023

MMA

Conor McGregor made a point.

I was never going to hit here. Fighters that do this are dishonorable in my opinion. It’s so much smoother to recognize the KO and billi walk off. pic.twitter.com/Tla5c7shSf — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 2, 2023