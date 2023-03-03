Lewis Hamilton receives exemption allowing him to wear nose studs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lewis Hamilton receives exemption allowing him to wear nose studs

By Press Association
March 3, 2023, 12:07 pm Updated: March 3, 2023, 1:07 pm
Lewis Hamilton will be allowed to wear his nose studs (David Davies/PA)
Lewis Hamilton will be allowed to wear his nose studs after he was awarded an FIA medical exemption following “concerns about disfigurement”.

Hamilton and Formula One’s governing body spent much of last season at loggerheads over the jewellery ban, with Hamilton eventually conceding defeat at the British Grand Prix in July.

However, the nose piercing in Hamilton’s left nostril returned three months later in Singapore after he said he had suffered an infection.

Ahead of Sunday’s opening race in Bahrain, Hamilton, who has recently added a piercing to his right nostril, provided a doctor’s note explaining his reasons for continuing to wear the jewellery despite the FIA’s clampdown on safety grounds.

Hamilton's jewellery has been an ongoing issue
The FIA said they will take no further action in Bahrain. The PA news agency understands Hamilton’s exemption will also be in place for the remainder of the season.

A statement from the FIA read: “The Stewards heard from a team representative and received a medical report from the team doctor of Mercedes AMG-PETRONAS F1 Team, which requested an exemption.

“The Stewards consulted the FIA Medical Delegate, who viewed the medical report, examined the driver and concurred with the opinion therein.

“We have determined to take no further action as there are concerns about disfigurement with frequent attempts at removal of the device.”

Hamilton’s jewellery stand-off with the FIA has been ongoing for almost a year, but Friday’s exemption finally draws a line under the incident.

Speaking about the topic last season, Hamilton, 38, who is gearing up for his 17th season in F1, said: “I am not trying to make a statement. I have had my jewellery and my nose stud for years.

“We had that huge commotion at the beginning of the year. At the time, it was soldered in, so it didn’t come loose.

“I have got a letter from the doctor. For many races, they gave me an exemption until I could find a solution. I got it taken out and it got infected because of that.

“The stewards should be there to keep us safe and this is not a safety issue. It is crazy that we have to talk about something so small. ”

