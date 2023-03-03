Jason Roy and Adil Rashid lead dominant England to ODI series win in Bangladesh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jason Roy and Adil Rashid lead dominant England to ODI series win in Bangladesh

By Press Association
March 3, 2023, 1:49 pm Updated: March 3, 2023, 2:07 pm
England claimed a series win in Bangladesh (Aijaz Rahi/AP
England claimed a series win in Bangladesh (Aijaz Rahi/AP

Jason Roy’s 132 off 124 balls and Adil Rashid’s four-wicket haul the day after giving testimony into alleged racism at Yorkshire helped England seal an accomplished ODI series win over Bangladesh.

Roy struggled in tricky conditions in Dhaka but bloomed as his innings progressed, recording his first ton in the subcontinent and 12th overall, moving up to joint third in the all-time England list.

He shared a 109-run stand with Jos Buttler, who scored 76 off 64 balls, while there were late cameos from Moeen Ali (42 off 35) and Sam Curran (33no off 19) as England surged to 326 for seven.

Bangladesh England Cricket
Jason Roy, left, scored his 12th ODI hundred for England (Aijaz Rahi/AP)

After Curran took three wickets in five balls at the outset of the reply, Rashid ripped through the middle order to finish with four for 45, as Bangladesh subsided to 194 all out, and a 132-run thumping guarantees their first ODI series loss at home since 2016 as England went 2-0 up with one to play.

Rashid’s performance was all the more impressive given he spent the previous evening being grilled via video link at the Cricket Discipline Commission hearing in London, in which he repeatedly corroborated Azeem Rafiq’s claim that former England captain Michael Vaughan had allegedly made a racist remark at Yorkshire in 2009.

Curran wrapped up an England win to finish with four for 29 as last year’s T20 World Cup player of the final and tournament underlined his credentials for the 50-over version in the autumn.

An unchanged Bangladesh won the toss for a second time in oppressive heat but opted to bowl first while Curran and Saqib Mahmood, making his return after 10 months out injured, were brought in for England following their three-wicket win 48 hours earlier, with Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes rested.

Roy was tested by what is perceived to be a frailty first up as Bangladesh plumped for slow left-armers at either end. While Taijul Islam’s first-ball long-hop was dispatched to the midwicket fence, it was a rare instance of Roy finding the middle of the bat in the powerplay.

Both edges were challenged and a couple of hard-handed prods fell short of or ballooned over fielders before a belated breakthrough came – although it was Phil Salt trudging off after edging to slip.

Roy gradually found rhythm, negotiating the spin by advancing down the track or using unconventional sweeps and took successive fours off Taijul.

But Dawid Malan came unstuck to Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s sharp turning off-break while Taijul found just enough spin to kiss James Vince’s outside edge, leaving England 96 for three.

  1. Joe Root - 16
  2. Eoin Morgan - 13
  3. Jason Roy - 12
  4. Marcus Trescothick - 12
  5. Jonny Bairstow -11
  6. Jos Buttler - 11

Buttler got off nought by reverse sweeping Taijul later in the over but might have been run out on eight, stranded in mid-pitch after miscommunication with Roy. But Buttler scurried back and was spared by a dive and a woeful throw from cover, one of several fielding errors from the hosts.

Roy launched Mehidy down the ground for six before a single took him to a 104-ball hundred. He upped the ante when Taskin Ahmed erred in length, claiming three fours in an over, but was plumb lbw after missing a sweep at Shakib Al Hasan.

England were unshackled in the last 10 overs, with Buttler dispatching Shakib’s drag down for four to reach a run-a-ball fifty and then lofting Mehidy for successive straight sixes.

Mehidy had his revenge off the next ball, holding on to a fantastic reflex return catch, but was twice hoisted over the midwicket fence in his following over by Moeen, while Curran provided some late impetus with three sixes as England added 107 in the last 60 balls.

Bangladesh England Cricket
Adil Rashid, second right, claimed four wickets for England (Aijaz Rahi/AP)

Bangladesh needed their highest successful chase in ODIs to level the series but were two down after five balls as Litton Das was persuaded into a loose drive off Curran, who then drew Najmul Hossain Shanto into following an outswinger to also depart for a golden duck.

Mushfiqur Rahim survived the hat-trick ball but was on his way back to the pavilion in Curran’s next over after a review, with technology showing he got a feather to one angled across him.

While a frenzied crowd cheered on Tamim Iqbal and Shakib as the rumoured friends-turned-enemies averted a total collapse in a patient 79-run union, there was little sense of a fightback brewing.

Captain Tamim holed out for 35 while Rashid, not introduced until the 24th over of the reply, was in the wickets column when an off-balance Shakib miscued to mid-off to depart for 58 off 69 balls.

A conventional leg-break did for Mahmudullah, who edged to slip, while Rashid then located the outside edge of Afif Hossain’s bat before Mehidy picked out substitute fielder Rehan Ahmed at long-off as Bangladesh folded in 44.4 overs.

