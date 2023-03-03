Unai Emery admits he sometimes has to stop Ollie Watkins from training too much

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Unai Emery admits he sometimes has to stop Ollie Watkins from training too much

By Press Association
March 3, 2023, 3:39 pm
Ollie Watkins kept up his scoring run with a penalty at Everton (Nick Potts/PA)
Ollie Watkins kept up his scoring run with a penalty at Everton (Nick Potts/PA)

Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery admits he sometimes has to stop Ollie Watkins from over-doing things in training, with the striker so keen to continue his fine form.

Watkins slotted in a penalty to set Villa on their way to a 2-0 win at Everton last weekend, which halted a three-match losing run.

In doing so, England international Watkins became the first Villa player to score in five consecutive Premier League games.

Emery continues to be impressed by the work-rate of the 27-year-old former Brentford forward, even if he has to hold him back for his own good.

“He is very competitive. Every day at training, when we are finishing, he wants to take more exercises, he wants to do more at the end of training, individually, with the coaches,” the Villa boss said.

“His mentality is very good. Sometimes we have to stop him; we have to tell him, ‘No, this is enough for today. Tomorrow, more’.

“It is good. In his mind, we have to keep this mentality because, for him and the team, that spirit is the best.

“I want to help him as well, trying to support him with my experiences with strikers and giving him the confidence to do more and more.”

Emery told a press conference: “I am demanding of him as well when we don’t have the ball, defensively, trying to be together, his attitude defensively is amazing as well. That is the way.

“Defensively and offensively, we try to use his skills, adding his characteristics.

“He is doing it: scoring and defending with a great attitude. Overall, he is improving in everything.”

Villa number one Emiliano Martinez was named the top men’s goalkeeper at The Best FIFA Awards in Paris on Monday, having helped Argentina win the World Cup in Qatar.

Emery said: “He is very proud of what he has achieved here with Aston Villa and his national team. It is very good news to have one of our players (winning the award).

“I am very happy with him. He helps this team to be more competitive. We want to have him for a long time.”

Villa will be without Leander Dendoncker, who is dealing with a personal matter, for the visit of Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Forward Philippe Coutinho remains sidelined by a thigh problem, but back-up goalkeeper Robin Olsen is available again following his own fitness issues.

Palace will be looking to build on a run of three straight draws, including holding Liverpool to a blank last weekend, as they search for a first Premier League win of 2023.

“It is a difficult match. They are playing and being consistent aside from the results. They don’t concede a lot of chances to the opponent,” Emery said.

“They are playing with a good idea. I know tomorrow we have to be consistent across the 90 minutes because it is not a match that will be decided easily or quickly.

“The starting XI have to be ready, the players on the bench need to be ready to make an impact if we need it.”

