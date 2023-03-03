Gary O’Neil always thought ‘intelligent’ Mikel Arteta would excel as top manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gary O’Neil always thought ‘intelligent’ Mikel Arteta would excel as top manager

By Press Association
March 3, 2023, 4:19 pm
Gary O’Neil, left, holds off Mikel Arteta during their playing days (Chris Ison/PA)
Gary O’Neil is not surprised to see Mikel Arteta flourishing as a manager.

O’Neil takes his Bournemouth side to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday for what he expects to be a very tough outing for his relegation battlers as they come up against the Premier League leaders.

The former midfielder, who battled with Arteta on the pitch during their playing careers, told a press conference: “He was intelligent on the pitch. You can generally tell in the way that they play that they’re going to go on to be managers.

“You can see they have a real tactical awareness of what’s going on around them. Not always the case, but with Mikel that was definitely the case.”

Arsenal go into the weekend with a five-point lead over Manchester City as they chase a first Premier League title in 19 years.

“He’s done a fantastic job, very impressive,” said O’Neil. “Obviously a big job to get so early on.

“I don’t think they started too well, if I remember rightly, when he first went in. There were maybe a few questions being asked. So to have turned it around and had the team in the place he has them at the moment – very, very impressive.”

O’Neil praised his side’s display last weekend despite a 4-1 defeat by Manchester City, which left them in 19th place, a point from safety.

A tough run of fixtures sees them face Liverpool next but the Bournemouth boss believes his side should not be overawed.

“It’s the toughest place to go, no doubt, at the moment,” he said of Arsenal. “They’re a fantastic side, top of the league, going to their place as well. It’s the toughest test you can face at this moment.

“But we go there with ways that we feel we can cause them a problem. Obviously the intensity they show and how aggressive they are without the ball, and how good they are with the ball, they’re a very, very good side.

“Having watched them a lot this week, no surprise that they are where they are and they’re clear at the top. They’ll be difficult to catch I’m sure but, from our point of view, we go there, we try to be well organised, we stick to our plan and we use ways that we feel we can hurt them.”

Bournemouth are bolstered by the return of Lewis Cook after a month and a half out with a knee injury while Lloyd Kelly, David Brooks, Marcus Tavernier and Illia Zabarnyi are all close to being available.

